Unfortunate Medical Mishap: Woman Discovers Tool Left Inside Her Abdomen After Caesarean in New Zealand

In a shocking incident, a woman in her 20s endured excruciating pain for months after giving birth via caesarean section, only to discover that a medical device the size of a dinner plate had been left inside her abdomen. The incident, which occurred in New Zealand in 2020, was revealed in a recent report by New Zealand’s Health and Disability Commissioner, Morag McDowell.

The woman underwent the caesarean section due to complications with her pregnancy and her elevated maternal body mass. However, she experienced chronic pain following the birth of her child, leading doctors to eventually uncover the shocking truth. It was determined that an Alexis wound retractor, a round tubular device used during surgery to draw back wound edges, had been accidentally left inside her during the operation.

Throughout the ordeal, the woman reported her pain to her doctor multiple times and even sought help from Auckland Hospital’s emergency department. Unfortunately, the device remained undetected for such a long period due to it being “non-radio opaque,” making it invisible on x-rays.

Morag McDowell stated that the Auckland health authority had failed in its duty of care towards the woman. The health board has apologized for the distress caused and is required to provide a written apology within three weeks. In her report, McDowell expressed empathy for the woman and her family, acknowledging the impact of this incident on their health and well-being.

The investigation revealed that the surgeon had initially used a large wound retractor during the C-section, but later requested an extra-large version. It was this second, larger device that was mistakenly left inside the patient and remained undiscovered until more than a year later when a CT scan was performed. The report also highlighted that the retractors were not included in the routine count of medical equipment in the hospital department, despite standard procedures dictating otherwise.

While the Auckland health authority argued that there was no failure in exercising reasonable care and skill, McDowell firmly asserted that leaving a surgical instrument inside a patient is an unquestionable breach of the expected standard of care. She emphasized that such incidents should never occur.

Te Whatu Ora Te Toka Tumai Auckland, the health authority responsible, expressed regret for the patient’s experience and announced that improvements to their systems and processes would reduce the likelihood of similar incidents in the future. The case has been referred to the commissioner’s director of proceedings, who has the authority to bring disciplinary charges against those involved.

This unsettling incident is not an isolated occurrence. In 2021, another incident in Waitematā, an Auckland suburb, involved the full insertion of an Alexis wound retractor into a man’s abdomen during emergency surgery, causing him significant pain and discomfort. The retractor was eventually removed more than two weeks later.

FAQ

1. What is a caesarean section?

A caesarean section, commonly known as a C-section, is a surgical procedure used to deliver a baby through an incision in the mother’s abdomen and uterus. It is generally performed when vaginal birth poses potential risks to the mother or baby.

2. What is an Alexis wound retractor?

An Alexis wound retractor is a soft, tubular medical device used during surgery to retract the edges of a wound, providing better access for the surgical team and facilitating the procedure.

3. What is the expected standard of care?

The expected standard of care refers to the level of care and skill that healthcare professionals are expected to provide to their patients. It encompasses following established protocols, adhering to safety guidelines, and ensuring patient well-being.

