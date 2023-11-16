Amid escalating tensions, Ukraine executed a meticulously planned nocturnal assault on the strategically important Saky air base in the occupied Crimean region, delivering a significant blow to Russian military assets. This audacious operation, conducted by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) and Ukraine’s Navy, effectively neutralized Russian air defenses and inflicted severe damage on equipment housed within the base.

Utilizing cutting-edge drone technology to systematically exhaust local air defense systems, Ukraine’s offensive strategy seamlessly transitioned to employing their domestically-produced Neptune missiles. The combination of these precision-guided missiles and the expertise of the Ukrainian forces proved devastating, leaving the Russian equipment in disarray and disrepair.

At the Saky air base, a critical hub for the Russian military, an array of formidable aircraft are stationed, including Su-24 supersonic bombers, Su-30 fighter planes, and the highly advanced Pantsir missile system. Additionally, the base serves as a training center for the operation of Mohajer drones, produced in Iran and utilized extensively by Russian forces.

In response to the attack, the Russian Defense Ministry swiftly acknowledged the intense drone assault, which targeted multiple locations across Crimea. Claiming to have successfully intercepted and downed over 19 drones, they promptly escalated their rhetoric, emphasizing the scale of the onslaught.

Situated in the western part of the peninsular, approximately 50 kilometers north of Sevastopol, the Saky airbase has become a recurrent target for Ukrainian forces in recent months. Attacks involving marine drones and rockets have previously inflicted substantial damage on Russian naval vessels and military hardware.

While Kyiv refrained from explicitly confirming its involvement in previous assaults on the Saky airfield, it is worth noting that in August 2022, Ukrainian authorities acknowledged the destruction of nine Russian aircraft during explosions at the base. This suggests a pattern of strategic strikes aimed at degrading Russian military capabilities in the region.

