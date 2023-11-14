A Fresh Perspective on Ukraine’s Recent Victories Against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet

In a remarkable turn of events, Ukraine’s recent military strikes against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet have brought about a significant shift in the balance of power in the region. The United Kingdom’s Armed Forces Minister, James Heappey, highlighted the practical defeat of the Russian Navy in the Black Sea during his address at the Warsaw Security Conference on Oct. 3. While quoting Heappey, we can say that Ukraine’s attacks have forced the Russian Navy to disperse to ports where it can no longer have any impact on Ukraine’s operations.

These recent victories are of immense importance, comparable to Ukraine’s surprise counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast back in 2022. The Russian Black Sea Fleet, based in occupied Crimea, has faced a series of devastating attacks in recent weeks, including strikes on its command post and headquarters. The aftermath of these strikes has caused severe damage to the fleet, rendering it incapable of carrying out basic combat tasks such as cruise missile attacks and local security patrols.

Specifically, an attack on the fleet’s Sevastopol headquarters on Sept. 22 resulted in the loss of 34 Russian officers, including the fleet’s commander, and left 105 soldiers wounded. The Ukrainian military reported that this strike was executed using long-range Storm Shadow missiles provided by the United Kingdom.

It is now evident that the Russian Navy’s presence in the Black Sea has been severely diminished, limiting its ability to exert control and influence in the region. This development marks a significant milestone in Ukraine’s ongoing struggle for sovereignty and security.

