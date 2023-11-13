A recent media investigation has shed light on a covert operation that resulted in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines last year. The incident, which severed a crucial route for Russian gas exports to Europe, has been shrouded in mystery, with various theories attributing blame to Ukraine, Russia, or the United States. However, the joint investigation conducted by The Washington Post and German outlet Der Spiegel has identified Roman Chervinsky, a former Ukrainian special forces commander, as a key figure in the sabotage.

Roman Chervinsky, who served in Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces, allegedly played the role of coordinator in the operation. Reports citing officials from Ukraine and Europe, as well as anonymous sources familiar with the operation, reveal that Chervinsky oversaw logistics and support for a team of six individuals. The team utilized false identities, rented a sailing boat, and used diving equipment to plant explosive charges on the Nord Stream pipelines.

The blasts caused significant damage, rupturing three out of the four pipelines that comprise Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2, leading to the release of gas into the Baltic Sea. However, it is important to note that Chervinsky did not act alone or independently plan the operation. According to The Washington Post, he received orders from higher-ranking Ukrainian officials.

The Post further reports that Chervinsky has denied any involvement in the sabotage, with his lawyer releasing a statement dismissing all claims made against him. He vehemently refutes the allegations, asserting that they are nothing more than baseless accusations propagated by Russian propaganda.

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has consistently denied his country’s involvement in the Nord Stream sabotage. In an interview with Germany’s Bild newspaper, he expressed his disbelief and emphasized the need for concrete evidence to support such claims. Notably, the media investigation suggests that the operation was intentionally concealed from President Zelensky.

Despite the revelations brought forward by The Washington Post and Der Spiegel, the Ukrainian government has remained silent, failing to provide any official comment on the investigation. This conspicuous absence of response only adds to the intrigue surrounding this clandestine act.

It is worth mentioning that Chervinsky is currently standing trial in Kyiv on charges of abusing his power while attempting to persuade a Russian pilot to defect. According to reports, Chervinsky perceives his prosecution as an act of political retribution due to his criticisms of President Zelensky.

As the truth gradually unravels, questions surrounding the motivations and implications of the Nord Stream pipelines sabotage persist. How will this revelation impact Ukraine’s relationship with Russia and the European Union? Will there be any consequences for the individuals involved? These lingering uncertainties remind us of the intricacies that underlie international affairs and the complex web of alliances and rivalries that characterize the geopolitical landscape.

FAQs:

Q: What is Nord Stream?

A: Nord Stream is a network of natural gas pipelines stretching from Russia to Germany, serving as a crucial conduit for Russia’s gas exports to Europe.

Q: Who was responsible for the Nord Stream pipelines sabotage?

A: According to a media investigation, Roman Chervinsky, a former Ukrainian special forces commander, played a significant role in orchestrating the sabotage.

Q: Is Ukraine’s President involved in the sabotage?

A: President Volodymyr Zelensky has vehemently denied any involvement or knowledge of the sabotage.

Q: What are the potential consequences of this revelation?

A: The revelation could impact Ukraine’s relationship with Russia and the European Union, potentially affecting geopolitical dynamics in the region.

