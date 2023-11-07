India Demands Parity in Diplomatic Presence with Canada Amid Standoff

India has called for parity in diplomatic presence with Canada due to their interference in the country’s internal matters, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. The demand comes after the Indian government reportedly requested Canada to repatriate 41 diplomats by October 10.

The diplomatic standoff between India and Canada began when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of potentially being involved in the killing of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. However, the Indian government has vehemently denied these claims as “absurd” and “motivated.”

Speaking at a press conference, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi highlighted the higher diplomatic presence of Canada in India and stressed the need for achieving parity in this regard. Bagchi mentioned that discussions are ongoing to resolve this issue.

The Financial Times reported that India has asked Canada to repatriate around 41 diplomats. Currently, Canada has 62 diplomats stationed in India, and the Indian government intends to reduce this number to achieve parity.

The killing of Nijjar, a designated terrorist in India, took place outside a gurdwara in Canada’s Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18. Trudeau, during a debate in the Canadian Parliament, alleged that “agents of the Indian government” were responsible for this act. However, these claims have been firmly rejected by the Indian government.

In response to India’s request to curtail diplomatic staff, Trudeau emphasized that Canada seeks to engage responsibly and constructively with India, without escalating the situation.

While discussions are still ongoing, this demand for parity in diplomatic presence showcases India’s firm stance against external interference in its internal affairs. As both nations work towards a resolution, it remains to be seen how this standoff will be resolved and how it will impact their bilateral relations moving forward.