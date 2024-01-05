Misinformation Impacts McDonald’s Business in the Middle East

McDonald’s is facing a significant decline in business in the Middle East due to a widespread boycott fueled by misinformation. The firm is being accused of supporting Israel, which has led to a decrease in customers in the region and beyond. Chris Kempczinski, the CEO of McDonald’s, acknowledged this negative impact in a LinkedIn post, attributing it to the spread of false information.

Amidst the Israel-Gaza war tension, McDonald’s corporate headquarters has maintained a low profile, but the brand has still found itself entangled in the conflict. Shortly after the attack, McDonald’s Israel announced that it had provided free meals to members of the Israeli military, sparking outrage among individuals who were angered by Israel’s military response in Gaza. This led to grassroots calls for a boycott of the brand, prompting McDonald’s owners in Muslim-majority countries such as Kuwait, Malaysia, and Pakistan to distance themselves from the controversy.

McDonald’s operates through a franchise model, relying on thousands of independent businesses to own and operate most of its global stores. Approximately 5% of its stores are located in the Middle East. However, the boycotts have intensified in recent days, with the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement officially calling for a boycott of McDonald’s. The Malaysia BDS group, backed by a Saudi firm, was sued by McDonald’s Malaysia for making false and defamatory statements that the brand claimed had negatively impacted its business. In response, BDS called for McDonald’s to sever ties with its franchisee in Israel as well as in Malaysia, unless the lawsuit was dropped.

In his statement, CEO Chris Kempczinski emphasized that McDonald’s condemns all forms of violence and stands against hate speech. He reiterated the brand’s commitment to inclusivity and emphasized that McDonald’s is represented by local owner-operators in every country where it operates, including Muslim countries.

While McDonald’s declined to comment on the lawsuit, it continues to face the challenge of combating misinformation and restoring its reputation in the Middle East and other impacted markets. The boycotts serve as a reminder of the power of grassroots movements and their potential impact on global brands.

What is the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement?

The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement is a pro-Palestinian campaign that aims to put economic and political pressure on Israel to achieve certain objectives, such as ending the occupation of Palestinian territories. The movement targets companies and institutions believed to support or benefit from Israel’s policies towards Palestinians.