McDonald’s Middle East Business Affected by Israel/Hamas Conflict

McDonald’s, the world’s largest burger chain, is facing challenges in the Middle East due to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Chris Kempczinski, expressed concern over the impact of “misinformation” surrounding McDonald’s position on the conflict. This has led to boycotts targeting the fast-food chain and other major brands like Starbucks.

In a recent LinkedIn post, Kempczinski acknowledged that several markets in the Middle East, as well as some outside the region, are experiencing a significant decline in business. The spread of misinformation about McDonald’s involvement in the conflict has negatively affected the brand’s reputation in these areas.

Kempczinski emphasized that McDonald’s operates in various countries, including Muslim-majority nations, with the support of local owner operators who actively contribute to their communities by creating employment opportunities. He stated, “That local community connection is the genius of the McDonald’s system.”

Although specific examples of the misinformation were not provided, McDonald’s aims to address the issue promptly. The company remains committed to supporting communities globally, adhering to its purpose and values during challenging times. It condemns all forms of violence and hate speech, reaffirming its inclusive stance by welcoming everyone through its doors.

McDonald’s franchise model involves a majority of its restaurants being independently operated. The Middle East locations fall under the company’s international developmental licensed markets division, which contributes approximately 10% of McDonald’s overall revenue.

While McDonald’s faces challenges in the Middle East, it is not the only Western brand encountering difficulties. Boycotts in countries such as Egypt and Jordan have influenced consumer behavior beyond the Arab region, including in Malaysia, a Muslim-majority country.

To combat the negative impact on its business, McDonald’s Malaysia has taken legal action against a pro-Palestinian group. The company claims that this group’s boycotts resulted in defamatory statements, financial losses, and job cuts through closures and reduced operating hours.

Aside from the Middle East situation, McDonald’s is focusing on expanding its global presence. With a goal of opening approximately 8,800 new restaurants by 2028, the company aims to reach a total of around 50,000 locations worldwide.

Please find below some frequently asked questions related to McDonald’s and the Middle East conflict.

FAQ

Is McDonald’s supporting Israel or Hamas?

McDonald’s has not taken a public stance in favor of either Israel or Hamas. The company emphasizes that it operates in various countries worldwide, serving local communities under the management of independent owner operators.

Are McDonald’s Middle East locations operated by the company?

No, the majority of McDonald’s restaurants in the Middle East are independently operated by local owner operators. They form part of the company’s international developmental licensed markets division.

What actions has McDonald’s taken to address the impact of the conflict?

McDonald’s CEO, Chris Kempczinski, acknowledges the challenge and misinformation surrounding the brand’s involvement in the conflict. The company is actively working to rectify the situation and reestablish its reputation in affected markets.

How is McDonald’s Malaysia responding to boycotts?

McDonald’s Malaysia has taken legal action against a pro-Palestinian group, accusing them of defamatory statements and leading boycotts that resulted in financial losses and job cuts. The company is seeking to address the impact these actions have had on its operations.

