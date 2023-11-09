Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Supports Biden’s Approach to Aid for Ukraine and Israel

By Kelly Garrity

10/22/2023 09:26 AM EDT

Updated:

10/22/2023 09:51 AM EDT

President Joe Biden has found an unexpected ally in his efforts to provide aid to Ukraine and Israel: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. In a recent interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation,” McConnell expressed his support for the interconnection between these two issues, stating, “I view it as all interconnected.” McConnell believes that the ongoing war in Ukraine poses a serious threat to the United States and warns that if Russia is not defeated, they may target NATO countries next.

The Biden administration has proposed a $106 billion emergency aid package for both Ukraine and Israel, along with funds for the southern U.S. border and other humanitarian needs. While aid for Israel has broad support in Congress, there has been some pushback against providing additional assistance to Ukraine. Certain Republicans, including GOP presidential candidates, have voiced opposition to tying these aid packages together.

However, McConnell’s endorsement of Biden’s request for aid brings hope for its approval. He emphasizes the need for a comprehensive approach in addressing global challenges, including China’s rise, Russian aggression, and terrorism. McConnell acknowledges the interconnectedness of these issues and highlights the use of Iranian drones in both Ukraine and against Israel.

While McConnell aligns with Biden on the matter of providing aid to Ukraine, he makes it clear that they differ on domestic policies. McConnell states that he does not support any of the Biden administration’s actions on the domestic front. Nevertheless, McConnell appreciates the importance of collaboration in foreign policy and defense matters, advocating for bipartisan efforts that benefit the country and its allies.

The support from McConnell, a prominent Republican leader, may bolster Biden’s chances of securing the aid package for Ukraine and Israel. Their shared understanding of the global challenges at hand underscores the significance of working together in addressing these complex issues.