Progressive Feminists and their Silence on Gender-Based Atrocities by Hamas: Where is the Outrage?

In recent weeks, “Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik took to social media to express her frustration with progressive feminists’ silence on the rape and torture of women during Hamas’ terror attacks in Israel. Bialik called out women’s organizations around the world for their failure to unequivocally condemn these heinous acts.

The abhorrent crimes against women, including brutal gang rapes, sexual torture, and the murder of fetuses, were not only perpetrated by Hamas terrorists but were also documented and broadcasted by the same terrorists. Despite this undeniable evidence, the world has largely remained silent.

Women’s rights groups and officials in Israel have diligently worked to document these cases of rape and gender-based atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists during their mass terror attack on October 7th. However, their efforts have fallen on deaf ears at the United Nations (UN), with the evidence of these brutal acts being ignored.

Sarah Weiss Maudi, a senior diplomat and legal adviser in Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed her bewilderment at the UN’s lack of response. Despite providing graphic and descriptive evidence of rapes, including gang rapes and the presence of semen on young girls, the UN failed to take action. It is disheartening to see that data provided by the Hamas Ministry of Health is accepted and quoted without verification, while well-documented evidence from Israel is dismissed.

Even organizations like UN Women, the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), and other international agencies that exist to protect women from gender-based violence have failed to condemn these crimes. Their silence at this critical moment is inconceivable and unforgivable.

Mayim Bialik shared a piece written by the First Lady of Israel, Michal Herzog, in Newsweek, highlighting the alarming silence of these organizations in the face of rape and murder. These organizations should be at the forefront of condemning gender-based violence, yet their statements and actions have been non-existent. This failure not only undermines the efforts of Israeli experts and activists involved in international efforts against violence against women but also fails all women across the globe.

In this dark time, it is essential for individuals and communities to denounce these rapes in every conversation, rally, and sign. Conflicting politics should be set aside, as the recognition of our common humanity must take precedence. Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer, urges for unity and the rejection of these atrocities.

The rape and murder of Israeli women were not hidden or denied. The evidence, including videos shared by the terrorists themselves, showed Palestinian men cheering and crowding around young Israeli women who were half-naked and bloodied. Israeli police and the Civil Commission on October 7th Crimes by Hamas Against Women are tirelessly working to compile a database of these gender-based atrocities.

It is important to understand that these acts were not isolated incidents but rather a widespread, systematic perpetration endorsed by Hamas’ religious and spiritual leaders as permissible during war.

In response to these crimes, a spokesperson for UN Women stated that the organization unequivocally condemns all forms of violence against women and any use of sexual violence as a weapon of war, emphasizing the importance of upholding international humanitarian and human rights laws.

As this issue continues to unfold, it is crucial for progressive feminists and women’s organizations worldwide to break their silence and stand in solidarity against gender-based atrocities. The fight for women’s rights should not exclude certain contexts, and the voices of victims must be heard, believed, and supported.

FAQ:

Q: What is Hamas?

A: Hamas is an Islamic fundamentalist group that governs the Gaza Strip and has been involved in conflict with Israel.

Q: What are gender-based atrocities?

A: Gender-based atrocities refer to acts of violence committed based on an individual’s gender, often targeting women and girls.

Q: What is UN Women?

A: UN Women is the United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women.

Q: What is CEDAW?

A: CEDAW stands for the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, which is a United Nations treaty body that monitors the implementation of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.

Sources:

– [Newsweek](https://www.newsweek.com)

– [Fox News](https://www.foxnews.com)