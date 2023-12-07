Israel Closes In on Hamas Founder Yahya Sinwar: A Battle of Cat and Mouse

Amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Israel announced on Thursday that they are closing in on Yahya Sinwar, one of the founding members of Hamas who has been deemed responsible for the October 7 attacks. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confidently stated that Israeli forces have surrounded Sinwar’s house, making it only a matter of time until he is apprehended.

Netanyahu’s determination to “crush” Hamas stems from their attack on October 7, which tragically claimed the lives of over 1,200 Israelis. In a video statement, he declared that Sinwar’s home, though he may attempt to flee, will not serve as a safe haven for long.

However, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) disclosed that Sinwar is not above ground, but is hiding in an underground location. An IDF spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, emphasized that revealing further information about their intelligence or operational strategies would be inappropriate. Their objective remains clear – to find Sinwar and neutralize him.

FAQ:

Who is Yahya Sinwar?

Yahya Sinwar was elected as Hamas’ leader in Gaza in 2017. Born in the Khan Younis refugee camp, the 61-year-old earned notoriety as the head of the Al-Majd security apparatus, responsible for tracking and punishing Palestinians accused of collaborating with Israel’s secret service. Sinwar’s arrest in 1988 led to consecutive life sentences for planning the abduction and murder of two Israeli soldiers and the murder of four Palestinians. Renowned for his involvement in negotiations for prisoner-hostage swaps and directing military operations, Sinwar holds significant influence within Hamas.

Amid the recent conflict, Israel has already eliminated two members of Hamas’ ruling politburo and individuals associated with Sinwar. They remain determined to dismantle Hamas’ leadership in Gaza and put an end to the ongoing violence.

As this high-stakes game of cat and mouse continues, the world watches closely to see the outcome of the hunt for Yahya Sinwar.