Italian Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, known as one of the most powerful crime syndicate leaders, has died in a hospital prison ward. After decades on the run, he was captured earlier this year and had been receiving treatment for colon cancer. Messina Denaro’s death marks the end of an era for the Cosa Nostra crime syndicate, which was depicted in “The Godfather” movies.

Unlike previous reports, there were no quotes from Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini. However, it is clear that Salvini did not express sorrow over the death of the notorious Mafia boss. Messina Denaro had a long history of extensive criminal activities and was responsible for dozens of murders, including orchestrating the bombings that killed prominent anti-Mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino in 1992.

While investigators had hopes that Messina Denaro would cooperate and reveal information about the Cosa Nostra, he maintained his silence until the end. His secrets about the Mafia organization were buried with him. Throughout his time as a fugitive, Messina Denaro was considered “Mafia nobility” alongside other notorious bosses, Salvatore “Toto'” Riina and Bernardo Provenzano, who similarly eluded capture for decades.

The capture and eventual death of Messina Denaro served as a significant achievement for Italian law enforcement. Dozens of lower-level Mafia members turned state’s evidence following a crackdown on the Cosa Nostra, which was prompted by the assassinations of Falcone and Borsellino. While Messina Denaro remained silent, his arrest allowed authorities to shift their focus to other fugitive Mafia leaders.

The death of Matteo Messina Denaro was met with approval from the public, as witnesses reported cheers and applause when security forces apprehended him. Although his secrets may have been lost, the capture of one of the mafia’s most elusive figures signifies a significant blow to organized crime in Italy.