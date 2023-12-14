New Delhi Security Breach: Key Suspect Surrenders, Questions Remain

New Delhi was left in shock when Lalit Jha, the alleged mastermind behind the recent security breach in parliament, surrendered to the Delhi Police today. After being on the run for nearly two days, Jha turned himself in at a local police station on Kartavya Path, commonly known as the ‘Path of Duty’ in the heart of Delhi.

Jha, a teacher based in Kolkata, claimed that he had traveled to Rajasthan’s Nagaur before returning to Delhi. He stayed at a hotel with two friends during his time away. However, upon realizing that the police were searching for him, he decided to surrender. Accompanied by a person named Mahesh, Jha handed himself over to the police, who then transferred him to the custody of the Special Cell.

In yesterday’s security breach, two individuals named Sagar and Manoranjan smuggled smoke bombs into the Lok Sabha proceedings. In addition to them, two others, Neelam Devi and Amol Shinde, who were unable to obtain a pass, protested outside the parliament building by shouting slogans and waving smoke canisters. They were eventually apprehended by the authorities. Jha, who also did not have a visitors’ pass, recorded the incident on his cellphone and uploaded it on social media. He also shared a copy with a Kolkata-based associate who runs a non-profit organization.

The motive behind this unprecedented “smoke protest,” investigators reveal, was to draw attention to issues such as unemployment, the plight of farmers, and the situation in Manipur. The group, known as “Fans of Bhagat Singh” on Facebook, aimed to spark a discussion on these pressing matters within the parliament, using a flashy and attention-grabbing method.

Investigations further indicate that there is no evidence of an organized terror group being involved in the plot. While the Delhi Police initially stated that the incident resembled a terror attack, they have now requested additional time to conduct a thorough investigation. The accused individuals have been charged under the anti-terror law UAPA and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

FAQ:

What were the motives behind the security breach?

The individuals involved in the security breach sought to draw attention to issues such as unemployment, the plight of farmers, and the situation in Manipur. They believed that a dramatic demonstration within parliament would help shed light on these pressing matters.

Was there any connection to organized terrorism?

Investigations conducted thus far have not revealed any links to organized terrorism. The incident appears to have been motivated by the desire to spark dialogue rather than to carry out a major incident.

What charges have been filed against the accused?

The accused individuals have been charged under the anti-terror law UAPA and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, as the police deemed the incident to resemble a terror attack. The charges will be further investigated in due course.