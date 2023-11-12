Mass Demonstrations Erupt in Solidarity with Palestinians after Gaza Hospital Tragedy

Thousands of individuals across various countries and regions, both within and beyond the Muslim world, have taken to the streets to show their support for the people of Gaza and to call for an end to Israel’s blockade and airstrikes. This wave of protests comes in response to a violent incursion into southern Israel by fighters from the Hamas militant group, who rule Gaza.

Among the locations where demonstrations have occurred are Iraq, Egypt, Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia, and South Korea. The protests have been driven in part by the events at al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, which suffered a devastating explosion earlier this week. While the cause of the blast remains unknown, it has become a focal point for protesters demanding justice.

Contrary to initial reports from the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, U.S. assessments suggest that the explosion at the hospital was not the result of an Israeli airstrike. Israel has presented evidence that the blast was caused by a misfired rocket launched by Palestinian militants, who deny responsibility. These claims and counterclaims have not been independently verified.

The demonstrations have highlighted the long-standing Israeli siege of the Palestinian territory and the devastating impact of the airstrikes. Earlier this week, there were protests at Egyptian universities, outside the Israeli Embassy in Bogota, and near the U.S. Embassy in Beirut. As Israel prepares for a potential ground invasion of Gaza, these protests continue to grow in scale and intensity.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, thousands of Palestinians have lost their lives, and tens of thousands have been injured since the war began. The majority of the casualties are women, children, and older adults. Additionally, many people are believed to be trapped under rubble. On the Israeli side, more than 1,400 people have been killed, mostly civilians who fell victim to Hamas’ incursion.

The protests in Egypt have been particularly significant, as the government approved and facilitated designated locations for demonstrators to gather. This is a departure from their usual stance on public protests. Egyptians have expressed their solidarity with Palestinians in both approved and unauthorized demonstration spots. The majority of Egyptians sympathize with the Palestinian cause and their aspirations for independence, despite Egypt’s diplomatic relations with both Israel and Hamas.

In Turkey, where three days of mourning have been declared in memory of the Gaza hospital tragedy, thousands of people gathered outside mosques in Istanbul and Ankara after Friday prayers. Protesters, many affiliated with Islamic groups, condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza and demanded an end to the violence. The protests were largely peaceful, unlike earlier demonstrations that saw attempts to storm Israeli diplomatic missions.

In Iraq, the Coordination Framework, an alliance of Iran-backed Shia political groups and militias, organized a large demonstration at the western Trebil border crossing near Jordan. The rally was held to condemn the U.S. Embassy’s endorsement of Israel in the ongoing conflict with Hamas. The influential Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr also called on neighboring Arab nations to engage in peaceful demonstrations at their borders. These protests highlight the potential for regional conflict if an Israeli ground invasion into Gaza were to occur.

In Malaysia, around 1,000 Muslims marched in Kuala Lumpur, denouncing Israel as a bully and calling for an end to the violence in Gaza. The protesters gathered outside the heavily secured U.S. Embassy to express their discontent with America’s support for Israel.

