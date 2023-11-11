Hurricane Lee Threatens Bermuda and US Beaches with Dangerous Conditions

Hurricane Lee is causing concern for Bermuda and the southeastern US as it approaches with the potential for tropical storm conditions and rip currents. While it is expected to weaken over the next few days, forecasters have warned that the storm could remain large and dangerous throughout the week.

As of Wednesday morning, Hurricane Lee is a Category 3 hurricane, located approximately 475 miles south-southwest of Bermuda. It is moving northwest in the open Atlantic with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm warning for Bermuda, with the storm’s center expected to pass west of the island on Thursday.

The size of Hurricane Lee has been steadily growing, with hurricane-force winds extending up to 115 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extending up to 240 miles. While some weakening is forecasted in the next 48 hours, the hurricane is likely to remain a large and dangerous system.

It is important to note that the impacts of a weaker storm are not necessarily less hazardous. In fact, a larger storm like Hurricane Lee has the potential to affect a more widespread area, increasing the likelihood of impacts along the Eastern Seaboard.

The exact timing and extent of Lee’s impacts on the US and Canada are still uncertain, but the storm’s track may become clearer on Thursday as it turns north and increases in forward speed. By the end of the week, the northeastern US could experience high wind gusts, even though the core of the storm will remain far away.

In addition to high winds, heavy rainfall, and storm surge, Lee is also causing threats along shorelines. Bermuda is expected to experience heavy rainfall and high surf, leading to a tropical storm warning. Swells from the hurricane have already been affecting Bermuda, and these conditions could result in life-threatening surf and rip currents.

US beaches along the southeastern coast, from Florida through the Carolinas, are already experiencing dangerous surf due to Hurricane Lee. The National Weather Service has issued a high risk for rip currents along the shores of Georgia and South Carolina. It is important for swimmers to be cautious, as rip currents can be powerful and unpredictable.

Lee has already affected several Caribbean islands as it passed to the north, including the British and US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, Turks and Caicos, and the Bahamas.

Overall, Hurricane Lee poses a significant threat to Bermuda and the southeastern US, with the potential for dangerous conditions and localized flash flooding. Stay updated with the latest forecasts and follow any evacuation or safety advisories issued by local authorities.

