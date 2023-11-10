Unexpected Blast Shakes Sergiev Posad Mechanical Plant, Injuries Reported

An unforeseen explosion jolted the Sergiev Posad mechanical plant in the Moscow region, causing numerous injuries and extensive damage to surrounding structures. According to local officials, at least 45 people were hurt in the blast, with six individuals currently in intensive care. The explosion, which occurred at the Zagorsk optical-mechanical plant, sent shockwaves through the area and shattered windows in nearby buildings.

As images and videos of the incident emerged, it became evident how impactful the explosion was. Residents captured footage, which circulated on social media, showcasing a towering column of smoke billowing above the plant. In one particular video, the intense fireball burst forth from behind a parking lot, engulfing everything in its path.

The explosion took place around 10:40 a.m. local time within a pyrotechnics warehouse rented by a private company on the plant’s premises, Governor Andrei Vorobyov confirmed. While the incident prompted a criminal investigation by Russia’s federal investigative agency due to a violation of industrial safety requirements, the exact cause of the blast remains undetermined.

Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, focusing on clearing the debris and attending to the injured. Consequently, the plant and a neighboring kindergarten were promptly evacuated for safety reasons. The health ministry reported that three individuals were successfully rescued from underneath the rubble, although they remain in serious condition.

Residents in the vicinity of the blast experienced significant repercussions as their windows were shattered, and a nearby sports complex also suffered partial damage. As details emerged, local deputy Sergey Pakhomov attributed the incident to a violation of technological processes, though further information was not disclosed.

The Sergiev Posad mechanical plant is known for producing optical devices utilized by law enforcement agencies and civilians. This unexpected explosion is undeniably a distressing incident, particularly as it transpires amidst a series of drone attacks on the Russian capital and its surrounding areas. Although the Kremlin has officially attributed these attacks to Ukraine, the investigation into the Sergiev Posad blast aims to determine the true cause.

