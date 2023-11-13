Explosive Incident Shakes Ukraine as Oil Pipeline Erupts in Catastrophic Blaze

A major incident unfolded in western Ukraine as a devastating explosion rocked the area, leaving three people injured and causing extensive damage. The exact cause of the inferno has yet to be determined but the horrifying scene quickly unfolded, enveloping the sky in darkness and sending thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the air.

There were reports of nearby residents sustaining injuries and houses being damaged in the village of Strymba. Terrifying videos captured the moment of the sudden eruption, followed by the ominous sight of the towering fireball and the dense clouds of blackness engulfing the surroundings.

According to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, the catastrophic event occurred at approximately 5 pm near Strymba, in the Nadvirna district, when an oil pipeline suddenly ruptured. The rupture triggered a significant oil spill, spanning an area of around 100 square meters.

Rescue operations swiftly mobilized in response to the emergency. Thirteen rescuers and four units of rescue service equipment were dispatched to the scene to tackle the raging fire. Nine individuals were reported to have been injured in the blast, with five of them requiring hospitalization, including two children.

Concerns about potential environmental impact arose as traces of leaked oil were found in the bed of the Strymba River. The local stream was treated with oil absorbents by emergency services to mitigate the harm caused by the spill.

The precise circumstances that led to the fire are still unclear. Local reports suggested that repair work was underway on the pipeline prior to the incident. Despite the gravity of the situation, the press service of Ukrnafta, the oil company involved, assured that the situation was under control. The area affected by the pipeline’s depressurization has been contained, and the transportation of oil products through the pipeline has been halted to prevent further risks.

