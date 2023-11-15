The Fight for Judicial Independence: Thousands Rally Against Government Overhaul

Over a hundred thousand people took to the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday for the 36th consecutive week of protests against the government’s plans to overhaul the judicial system. The main protest, located on Kaplan Street, drew 118,000 demonstrators, according to CrowdSolutions firm. Smaller rallies also took place in various cities and intersections across the country.

The demonstrations come just days before a crucial Supreme Court hearing regarding the controversial “reasonableness” law, which prevents the court from overturning cabinet decisions based on their supposed “extreme unreasonableness.” The law, one of the main components of the government’s overhaul plan, has raised concerns about the erosion of judicial independence. The Supreme Court will convene a full panel of 15 justices on September 12 to evaluate the legality of the law and consider the petitions against it.

While the protests were largely peaceful, tensions escalated when some demonstrators blocked the Ayalon Highway’s southbound lanes. In a disturbing incident captured on video, a driver accelerated into a group of protesters, injuring one woman. The police promptly detained the driver. The incident further highlights the deepening divide between the government and those concerned about the erosion of democratic norms and the independence of the judiciary.

The organizers of the protests aimed to respond to comments made by Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, who suggested that the coalition government might not accept a High Court ruling against the new legislation. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, facing his own corruption trial, retweeted a video of Ohana’s speech, adding fuel to the fire.

The protest movement argues that the government’s actions pose a threat to the democratic infrastructure of the country. Former Shin Bet security service head Yuval Diskin expressed concern that the government, and particularly Netanyahu, were acting to serve their personal interests rather than the best interests of the country. Diskin emphasized the need for security chiefs to remain vigilant and independent in the face of potentially detrimental instructions from the government.

The rallies also saw influential figures from various sectors showing their support for the cause. Singer Shalom Hanoch performed at the Tel Aviv protest, using his voice to advocate for freedom and equality for all in Israel. Former defense minister Moshe Ya’alon likened the current situation to the internal threat faced during the Yom Kippur War, declaring the government to be destructive and disconnected from the people.

In addition to the urban protests, several thousand people participated in a three-day “democracy march” from Safed to Tel Hai near the Lebanese border and from Kiryat Gat to Beersheba in the south. The march aimed to highlight the widespread concern about the overhaul plan and to send a clear message to the government.

As the government and its critics continue to clash, the future of judicial independence in Israel hangs in the balance. The Supreme Court’s upcoming ruling on the “reasonableness” law will be a pivotal moment that could shape the country’s legal system for years to come.

FAQs

What is the purpose of the protests?

The protests aim to oppose the government’s plans to overhaul the judicial system and protect judicial independence.

What is the “reasonableness” law?

The “reasonableness” law prevents the court from overturning cabinet decisions based on their supposed “extreme unreasonableness.”

What are the concerns about the overhaul plan?

Critics argue that the overhaul plan poses a threat to democratic norms and the independence of the judiciary.

Who is involved in the protests?

The protests involve a wide range of participants, including activists, public figures, and concerned citizens who believe in the importance of an independent judiciary.

(Source: The Times of Israel)