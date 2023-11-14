Massachusetts Family Escapes Gaza After Weeks of Struggle Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

A Massachusetts family from Medway has finally managed to escape Gaza after being trapped there for almost a month during the war between Israel and Hamas. Abood Okal, his wife Wafaa Abuzayda, and their one-year-old son Yousef were visiting Abuzayda’s family in Gaza when the conflict escalated on October 7th, leaving them stranded in the besieged region.

After enduring weeks of uncertainty and waiting for an opportunity to cross the border, the family successfully crossed into Egypt through the Rafah Crossing on Thursday, as confirmed in a statement by family friend Sam Nabulsi. They are now being transported to Cairo by United States Consular Affairs. The Okal family expressed their gratitude for the love and support they have received from both home and abroad. However, they also acknowledged their exhaustion and the long journey that lies ahead of them as they return to the United States.

With their successful escape, the Okal family has requested privacy during their journey home. They have also appealed for prayers and compassion for the innocent civilians in Gaza who provided them with shelter, assisted them in finding food and water, but are still facing severe shortages of essential supplies such as food, water, fuel, and medicine.

During their time in Gaza, Okal had been sending recordings to Nabulsi, detailing the family’s experiences amidst the conflict. These recordings revealed their struggles with limited supplies, witnessing airstrikes, and the desperate search for water. In a recent message, Okal mentioned that they were still awaiting the opportunity to cross the border along with Okal’s sister and her three children, making a total of 40 people sheltered in a single-family home.

As they head back to Massachusetts, the Okal family’s safe return serves as a reminder of the many individuals still trapped in Gaza and the urgent need for attention and assistance in addressing the humanitarian crisis caused by the conflict.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What was the duration of the Okal family’s struggle in Gaza?

The Okal family was trapped in Gaza for nearly a month during the Israel-Hamas conflict.

2. Where were they visiting when the conflict escalated?

The family was visiting Abuzayda’s relatives in Gaza when the conflict between Israel and Hamas intensified.

3. How did the family manage to escape Gaza?

After weeks of waiting, the Okal family crossed the border into Egypt through the Rafah Crossing and is currently being transported to Cairo.

4. What support did the Okal family receive during their ordeal?

The Okal family expressed their gratitude for the love and support they received from their community and beyond. They also acknowledged the assistance provided by the innocent civilians in Gaza who offered them shelter and helped them find food and water.

5. What challenges did they face during their time in Gaza?

The family faced a scarcity of supplies, witnessed airstrikes, and struggled to find access to basic necessities like water.

[Source: newscenter5.com]