Tragic Incident Leaves a Dozen Dead and Several Injured in Downtown Prague

A devastating incident unfolded in downtown Prague, resulting in the loss of more than 14 lives and leaving at least 25 individuals wounded. The perpetrator of the shooting, who is believed to be deceased, targeted a university building in the heart of the Czech capital.

Authorities have not disclosed the identities of the victims or provided specific details surrounding the tragedy. However, they have clarified that there is no evidence to suggest any link to international terrorism. The focus now rests on uncovering the motive behind what has become the country’s most horrific mass shooting.

Czech President Petr Pavel has urged against politicizing or spreading misleading information about the event, emphasizing the need for national unity. He expressed his profound dismay towards the incident, calling for a day of mourning that will be observed throughout the nation on Saturday.

The gunman has been identified as a 24-year-old student attending Charles University’s faculty of arts, where the shooting took place. Reports indicate that the rampage began around 3:00 PM local time on Thursday. The assailant proceeded to open fire indiscriminately in the university’s corridors and classrooms, striking individuals at random.

In response to the unfolding tragedy, law enforcement promptly cordoned off the area and advised citizens to evacuate the surrounding streets and seek shelter. Prague Mayor Bohuslav Svoboda confirmed the evacuation of the university’s philosophy department. Images circulating on social media allegedly depict the shooter, perched ominously on a balcony with a rifle equipped with a scope. Disturbingly, some students had to resort to barricading their classrooms to protect themselves from the assailant.

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan has assured the public that no additional assailants were present at the scene. However, he has urged everyone to cooperate fully with the ongoing police investigation.

As the investigation unfolds, citizens are urged to follow safety measures and remain cautious. The immediate vicinity of the square where the shooting occurred remains cordoned off by the police.

Prague’s rescue service has confirmed a total of 14 casualties, including the shooter. Additionally, approximately 25 others have been injured, with nine individuals currently in critical condition. Pavel Nedoma, the director of the adjacent Rudolfinum Gallery, reported witnessing the assailant firing shots from a window towards the nearby Manes bridge that spans the Vltava River.

In response to this tragic event, Prime Minister Petr Fiala has canceled his scheduled engagements and is on his way to Prague, demonstrating his commitment to addressing the aftermath of this devastating incident.

