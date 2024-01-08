Norwegian Mass Killer Challenges Solitary Confinement in Unorthodox Lawsuit

Anders Behring Breivik, notorious for his extremist right-wing beliefs and the massacre of 77 people in Norway in 2011, has once again filed a lawsuit against the Norwegian state, claiming that his life in solitary confinement is a violation of his human rights. While Norway prides itself on its focus on rehabilitation over punishment, Breivik argues that his prolonged isolation since his imprisonment in 2012 amounts to cruel and inhumane treatment.

Despite the controversial nature of his case, it is important to recognize the conditions in which Breivik is held. He resides in a commodious two-story complex equipped with a kitchen, dining room, TV room with an Xbox, and several comfortable armchairs adorned with black and white pictures of the Eiffel Tower. Additionally, he has access to a fitness room complete with weights, a treadmill, and a rowing machine. The compound even accommodates three parakeets that flutter freely around him.

Nevertheless, Breivik’s lawyer, Øystein Storrvik, emphasizes that his client’s isolation prevents him from forming any meaningful relationships with the outside world. Storrvik further argues that the prohibition of letter-writing is an additional violation of Breivik’s human rights.

This is not the first time Breivik has pursued legal action regarding his confinement. In 2016, a court accepted his claim, only to have it overturned on appeal. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) subsequently rejected the case. Notably, during his parole hearing in 2022, Breivik showed no signs of rehabilitation, leading to the denial of his release.

On July 22, 2011, Breivik perpetrated a bomb attack in Oslo, killing eight people before proceeding to a youth camp on Utøya island, where he posed as a police officer and mercilessly gunned down 69 individuals, mostly teenagers. He was subsequently given a maximum 21-year sentence with an unprecedented clause that allows for indefinite detention if he continues to pose a threat to society.

Breivik’s lack of remorse for his heinous acts, which he views as a campaign against multiculturalism in Norway, has led many to question his motivations behind seeking legal redress. Some even perceive it as a ploy to garner attention and reclaim his position in the international spotlight, reminiscent of his behavior during his criminal trial.

The state, unsurprisingly, rejects Breivik’s assertions of human rights violations. In a letter to the court, government attorney Andreas Hjetland argues that Breivik has consistently demonstrated an unwillingness to engage in any rehabilitative efforts, making it challenging to consider alternative sentencing options that would be justifiable.

The trial is scheduled to take place on Monday in the gymnasium of Ringerike prison, just a short distance from Utøya. It is important to note that anyone who believes their rights to have been infringed by a state can bring their case before the ECHR for review. If the court determines a violation has occurred, it can order the state to provide compensation, although it does not possess the authority to nullify national laws or overturn domestic judgments.

