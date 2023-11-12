The Tragic Consequences of War: Gaza’s Burial Crisis

In the aftermath of the destructive conflict between Israel and Hamas, Palestinians in Gaza are not only mourning the loss of their loved ones but also facing the heart-wrenching reality of being deprived of proper funeral rites. These rites, which have long provided solace and closure amidst the depths of grief, have become nearly impossible due to overwhelmed hospitals, overflowing morgues, and the constant threat of bombardment.

The situation has reached such dire straits that cemeteries are now forcing families to exhume bodies that were laid to rest long ago, in order to create space for the new victims of this relentless war. Moreover, morgues are unable to accommodate the increasing number of casualties, leading hospitals to bury individuals without giving their grieving relatives the chance to claim them.

Faced with the risk of dying without being identified, Palestinian families have resorted to desperate measures. They have started wearing identification bracelets in the hope that their bodies will be recognized if they are killed. To ensure the identification of their children in the event of a tragedy, parents have taken to writing their names on their little ones’ arms and legs with markers.

The toll of this devastating conflict on Gaza, one of the most densely populated areas in the world, is staggering. Over the course of three weeks, more than 7,600 Palestinians have lost their lives, with approximately 3,000 of them being innocent children. Trapped beneath the rubble of their homes and buildings, a further 1,650 Palestinians remain in desperate need of rescue, half of whom are children.

