Attack in Kosovo: Tensions Rise Between Kosovo and Serbia

Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia have escalated following an attack in Kosovo that left one police officer dead and another wounded. Kosovo’s Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, accused neighboring Serbia of providing support for the attack, increasing tensions between the two former war foes. The attack took place in the village of Banjska, and involved masked professionals armed with heavy weapons opening fire on a police patrol.

The Kosovo police responded to the attack and managed to push back the assailants. Unfortunately, one police officer died upon arrival at the hospital, while the other’s condition is not life-threatening. The attack led to sporadic exchanges of gunfire and the closure of local roads, including two border crossings with Serbia. The Serbian Orthodox monastery in Banjska was also locked down due to the incident.

Kosovo and Serbia have a long history of conflict, culminating in a war in 1998-99 that resulted in the deaths of over 10,000 people. Kosovo unilaterally declared independence in 2008, but Serbia refuses to recognize this move. The recent attack highlights the ongoing tensions between the two countries, even as they engage in a dialogue facilitated by the European Union to normalize their ties.

Prime Minister Kurti presented evidence of the attack, including photos of unidentified vehicles and an armored personnel carrier near the monastery in Banjska. He called on the perpetrators to surrender to the Kosovar authorities. President Vjosa Osmani, who is attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York, condemned the killing and blamed criminal bands from Serbia for destabilizing Kosovo.

The international community also condemned the attack. EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, called it a “hideous attack” and urged a thorough investigation to bring the responsible perpetrators to justice. The United States ambassador in Pristina also strongly condemned the violence, emphasizing the Kosovo Police’s responsibility to enforce the rule of law.

The attack comes after a failed dialogue meeting between Prime Minister Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic mediated by the EU. The meeting ended in acrimony, highlighting the unresolved issues between the two countries. The EU has emphasized the importance of both parties fulfilling their commitments made in February, which are crucial for their European integration aspirations.

Tensions over the creation of the Association of the Serb-Majority Municipalities have also fueled unrest in northern Kosovo. Kosovo views the Association as an attempt by Serbia to establish a Serb mini-state with extensive autonomy. Despite the challenges, international efforts continue to facilitate dialogue and find a resolution to the longstanding tensions between Kosovo and Serbia.