In an era where culinary trends come and go, there is one dish that stands the test of time: Maryland fried chicken. This storied dish has a rich history, intertwined with the tragic tale of the Titanic. While a menu from the ill-fated ocean liner recently went up for auction, a chef in New York City is paying homage to this iconic chicken dish at his pop-up restaurant.

Maryland fried chicken holds a special place in the hearts of food enthusiasts who appreciate its humble beginnings and its journey to become a beloved comfort food. Traditionally, it involves pan-frying chicken and serving it with a creamy gravy, creating a mouthwatering combination of flavors and textures. While it may seem like a simple dish, its significance extends far beyond the dinner table.

Originally, fried chicken was a special-occasion treat enjoyed by wealthy Maryland households in the early 19th century. Enslaved African American women were often responsible for preparing this delicacy, using their culinary skills to create memorable meals. They would raise chickens and trade their eggs for other goods, establishing a form of economic stability in an unjust system.

However, the rise of the commercial egg industry changed the dynamics surrounding fried chicken. This once-exclusive dish started to attract a wider audience and became a popular choice for picnics and casual gatherings. As its popularity grew, it made its way onto the menu of the ill-fated Titanic, offering first-class passengers a taste of culinary excellence amidst the opulence of the ship.

While the dish has experienced fluctuations in popularity over the years, forward-thinking chefs are now bringing Maryland fried chicken back into the spotlight. They are adding their own unique twists and interpretations, introducing it to a new generation of food lovers. One such chef, Jared Howard, is making waves with his fast-casual food stall in New York City, aptly named HoneyBunny.

Howard’s journey to culinary entrepreneurship was not a straightforward one. Balancing a full-time career in IT with an increasing passion for cooking, he made the bold decision to pursue his dream of becoming an executive chef. With a deep desire to reconnect with his Maryland roots, Howard delved into the history of his home state’s cuisine and found his inspiration in Maryland fried chicken.

At HoneyBunny, Howard serves a modernized version of the dish – a biscuit sandwich with pan-fried chicken and a shiitake béchamel. This innovative twist allows him to pay homage to the classic flavors while adding his own creative flair. Howard’s dedication to his craft and his unique interpretation of Maryland fried chicken has garnered much attention and praise.

