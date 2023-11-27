New Title: Donald Trump’s Unprecedented Social Media Meltdown Leaves Mary Trump in Awe

In a recent turn of events, Mary Trump, the niece of former president Donald Trump, has expressed astonishment and concern over her uncle’s latest online behavior. Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to share a staggering 19 consecutive videos where he directly addressed the camera. While Mary Trump acknowledges that her relative’s social media outbursts are not new, she believes that this recent series of videos stands out in a truly remarkable way.

“We’ve become accustomed to his temper tantrums on social media over the years, but this was on a whole different level,” Mary Trump shared in her latest video installment of “The Good In Us” on Substack. “Even I, someone who has closely observed his behavior, have never witnessed anything quite like it. It made me wonder if he had stumbled upon something significant.”

Mary Trump’s reference to “this” alludes to a note presented during Donald Trump’s ongoing civil fraud trial. The note, which includes the handwritten phrase “DJT TO GET FINAL REVIEW,” suggests that the former president was personally involved in the financial statements that lie at the center of the allegations against him and his company. These allegations claim that they deliberately inflated asset values to secure loans and make advantageous business deals.

Notably, activist Joe Gallina shared Mary Trump’s sentiment, expressing his belief that there is a strong possibility that her uncle had indeed uncovered something consequential.

As the story continues to unfold, many are left wondering what the future holds for Donald Trump and the legal battles he faces. The public eagerly awaits further developments, hoping for answers that shed light on the truth. Through it all, Mary Trump’s observations provide unique insight into the complexities of her uncle’s character and behavior.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What is the Truth Social platform?

The Truth Social platform is an online social media platform developed by Donald Trump. It aims to provide an alternative space for conservative voices and allows users to engage in discussions, share content, and connect with like-minded individuals.

2. What is Mary Trump’s perspective on her uncle’s recent online activity?

Mary Trump, the niece of former president Donald Trump, has expressed astonishment and concern over her uncle’s recent online behavior. She believes that his latest series of videos shared on his Truth Social platform are unlike anything she has witnessed before.

3. What is the significance of the note presented in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial?

The note presented in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial suggests that he was personally involved in the financial statements that form the basis of the allegations against him and his company. This note indicates a potential connection between Trump and the overvaluation of assets to secure loans and business deals.

Sources:

– [Substack](https://www.substack.com)

– [Twitter](https://twitter.com/MaryLTrump/status/1463359118390554627)