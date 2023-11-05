British Airways Pilot’s Reckless Night in South Africa

A British Airways pilot recently found himself in hot water after indulging in a night of wild partying in South Africa. The pilot, Mike Beaton, confessed to snorting cocaine off a woman’s chest while letting loose before attempting to fly a packed flight to London.

Text messages sent by Beaton to a flight attendant friend detailed his night of debauchery. He mentioned meeting two local men, a Welsh woman on vacation, and a “young Spanish bird” at a nightclub in Johannesburg. After hours of drinking, the group moved to one of the men’s apartments.

Beaton’s explicit messages revealed that the women in their party were dancing topless when the cocaine arrived. One of the men brought out a plate with a few lines, leading to a discussion about whose chest would be the best for snorting the drug. Beaton shamelessly boasted about his experience, describing how he ended up snorting cocaine off a girl’s chest in Joburg.

The consequences of Beaton’s actions were severe. The flight attendant who received the messages reported the pilot’s behavior to superiors, resulting in the cancellation of the 12-hour flight to Heathrow Airport. This decision cost British Airways approximately $120,000. Beaton was promptly suspended, and the following day he was flown home as a passenger. At the airport, he failed a drug test and was subsequently fired.

The shocking incident has left British Airways in disbelief. An airline source expressed astonishment at the reckless behavior, emphasizing that pilots undergo rigorous training and are expected to prioritize passenger safety. Beaton’s decision to share details of his drug and alcohol-fueled night with a flight attendant between flights was deemed extraordinarily foolish.

Although British Airways assured passengers that their safety was not compromised during the flight, the airline confirmed that Beaton is no longer employed by them. The UK’s Civil Aviation Authority stated that any UK pilot found to have misused drugs or alcohol before or during a flight will have their medical certification suspended indefinitely. A comprehensive rehabilitation program would be required for pilots wishing to return to flying.