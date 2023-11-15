Delhi Gears Up for International Summit, Disrupting Daily Life

New Delhi, one of India’s busiest and most populous cities, experienced a significant disruption in daily life as it prepared to host the G20 summit. The city’s central business and government district came to a standstill with the closure of markets, schools, and restricted traffic. Tens of thousands of security personnel were deployed throughout the city to ensure the safety of the high-powered global meeting.

World leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed Bin Salman, and Japan’s Fumio Kishida, among others, began arriving on Friday. As they gathered for the summit, the normally bustling city of 20 million became eerily deserted, with armed security personnel patrolling the streets. The extensive security measures included the demolition of slums near the summit venue and efforts to manage the local wildlife.

The closure of stores and restaurants in prominent areas like Connaught Place and Khan Market resulted in substantial financial losses. Shopkeepers estimated a loss of approximately 4 billion rupees ($48 million) over the three-day closure. Sanjeev Mehra, president of the Khan Market Traders Association, expressed disappointment over the disruption, stating that it would have been beneficial for the economy to allow business operations to continue.

The G20 leaders and their teams were accommodated in luxury hotels near the city center, while the summit itself took place at a newly-built venue adjacent to the Supreme Court. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously appealed to Delhi residents to bear with the inconvenience brought by the summit restrictions, acknowledging the challenges it posed. Authorities made efforts to inform the public that only a small part of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation area would be affected by the restrictions.

The closure extended to offices, schools, and small businesses, with taxis, buses, and even app-based services prohibited in the restricted area. Only individuals with valid tickets for travel from the railway station or airport were allowed to pass through. However, it remained uncertain if the restrictions would be extended to the bazaars of the old city.

As the city prepared to welcome international guests, the Delhi Police published daily traffic advisories and route maps for the public, emphasizing India’s pride in hosting the 18th G20 Summit. A Sanskrit saying, “Atithi Devo Bhava” or “The Guest is God,” accompanied the advertisements, reflecting the country’s hospitality.

While the summit involved inconvenience for Delhi’s residents, it served as an opportunity for India to showcase its capabilities on the global stage. The extensive security measures and temporary disruptions demonstrated the country’s commitment to hosting such high-profile events and ensuring the safety of visiting dignitaries.

