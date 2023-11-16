Big-Name Stars Call for Peace in Gaza and Israel

A group of influential actors and celebrities have come together to address President Biden, urging him to propose an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and Israel. Signatories include Mark Ruffalo, Jessica Chastain, Quinta Brunson, and many more, spanning different faiths and backgrounds.

In their letter, they express their deep concern for the lives lost and the ongoing horrors witnessed in both Gaza and Israel. They call upon President Biden, as the leader of the United States, to take immediate action and demand de-escalation and an end to the violence before more lives are tragically taken. The current death toll, surpassing 5,000 in just the past week and a half, is inconceivable to anyone with a compassionate conscience.

The actors emphasize that all lives are sacred, regardless of faith or ethnicity, and condemn the killing of both Palestinian and Israeli civilians. They plea to the Biden administration and world leaders alike to honor the sanctity of life in the Holy Land and work towards an immediate ceasefire. They particularly highlight the need to stop the bombing of Gaza and ensure the safe release of hostages. With half of Gaza’s population consisting of children, and two-thirds being refugees or their descendants forced to flee their homes, the need for humanitarian aid to reach them is urgent.

The letter further highlights the potential role the United States can play in ending the suffering in Gaza and Israel. The actors align their voices with organizations such as UNICEF, Doctors Without Borders, and the International Committee of the Red Cross, believing that saving lives is a moral imperative in line with international law. They underscore the devastating impact of the continuous bombing in Gaza, with one child being killed every 15 minutes.

Beyond their personal grief and sympathy for the affected individuals and their families, the actors are motivated by their unwavering commitment to human solidarity. They stand for freedom, justice, dignity, and peace for all people. Their united front aims to prevent further bloodshed and refuse the complicity of silence. As Emergency Relief Chief Martin Griffiths emphasized, history is watching, and it is crucial that action is taken to prevent further loss of life.

This call to action demonstrates the collective power and influence of these big-name stars. By using their platform, they hope to raise awareness and rally support for peace in the region. Their message resonates with the world, emphasizing the need to prioritize compassion and international law in times of crisis.

