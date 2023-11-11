Gen. Mark Milley’s Complex Legacy as America’s Top General

“`

General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is set to leave office this week, leaving behind a controversial and polarizing legacy. As the top military adviser to the president, Milley has been praised for his political nimbleness and criticized for blurring the lines between politics and the military.

Throughout his tenure, Milley has been closely attuned to the politics surrounding the military. He consumes a wide range of media materials, including transcripts from Fox News prime-time shows, to gauge public perception and monitor negative coverage about himself. This habit speaks to his awareness of the political climate and his desire to protect his own legacy.

Milley’s defenders argue that he has acted with honor and integrity, navigating the tumultuous political landscape with skill and dedication to preserving the Constitution. However, his critics, particularly Republicans, believe that his actions have undermined the apolitical nature of the chairman’s position.

Despite these controversies, Milley has proven his ability to navigate the bureaucratic complexities of Washington, D.C. He has successfully served under both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, guiding the country through significant political upheavals, including the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the tensions surrounding the war in Ukraine.

Milley has been described as a “political general” by some, although he vehemently denies this label. He has been lauded for his ability to “manage up” under President Trump, effectively countering the former president’s more extreme impulses without being fired. This strategic silence, refusing to act without a direct order, allowed him to maintain stability and avoid escalating conflicts.

Transitioning to the Biden administration, Milley quickly established a close working relationship with the president. His influence was evident in the alignment between Biden’s public statements and Milley’s private advice, particularly on issues such as Ukraine. This connection highlights the extent to which Milley had the president’s ear.

Milley’s career is marked by his diverse range of skills and experiences. He seamlessly transitions between being a bombastic, hockey-playing soldier, and an Ivy League scholar with a political science degree from Princeton. This unique blend provides him with a deep understanding of military conflict and a tactical approach that sets him apart.

However, there are ongoing debates within the Pentagon regarding Milley’s focus on tactical details. Some argue that his extensive involvement in ground-level minutiae detracts from the strategic thinking required of a chairman. Critics question whether his handling of crises during the Trump era was necessary for the preservation of democracy or a departure from the traditionally apolitical role of the chairman.

As Gen. Mark Milley concludes his tenure, he leaves behind a complex legacy that will continue to spark debate and shape the future of the military’s relationship with politics.