American Man Trapped in Turkish Cave Nears Rescue

Mark Dickey, an experienced caver from New Jersey, has been trapped in Turkey’s Morca Cave for over a week now. It has been a race against time to save him, as he developed stomach problems while leading an expedition to map a new passage in the cave. Thankfully, significant progress has been made in his rescue, with over 150 rescuers involved in the operation.

Rescuers have been working tirelessly to bring Mr. Dickey to safety, and they are now more than halfway to the surface. Latest updates indicate that he will reach the surface sometime on Monday evening or Tuesday local time. Turkish Caving Federation, one of the organizations involved in the rescue, shared an update on X (formerly Twitter), stating that Mr. Dickey has reached the last 180 meters and will rest for a while before continuing.

Throughout the rescue mission, Mr. Dickey’s health has been closely monitored. Despite not being able to eat, his general health is described as “very good” by the medical coordinator for the mission, Tulga Sener. He is being provided with intravenous nutrition and necessary medications. However, the remaining distance to the surface may be challenging to navigate due to slopes and flooded areas.

The international rescue effort has seen teams from Croatia, Hungary, and Italy working alongside Turkish rescue teams. Mr. Dickey’s fiancée, Jessica Van Ord, has also been assisting with the rescue. She remained in the cave with him when he fell ill but later climbed out.

In a heartfelt video message from inside the cave, Mr. Dickey expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in the rescue mission. He specifically highlighted the quick response of the Turkish government in providing the necessary medical supplies that saved his life.

As the rescue operation continues, hopes are high for Mark Dickey’s safe return to the surface. His dedication to the world of caving and his years of experience make him a resilient individual, well-equipped to face the challenges posed by the cave’s intricate passages.