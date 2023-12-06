GOP Rep Faces Allegations of Physical Aggression in House Meeting

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia has made serious accusations against her colleague, Representative Richard McCormick, alleging that he engaged in “physically aggressive” behavior towards her during a recent meeting with House Speaker Mike Johnson. According to a report from CNN, Greene stated that McCormick “grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her” after they both introduced competing resolutions to censure Representative Rashida Tlaib in November.

However, McCormick has a different perspective on the matter. He claims that his actions were merely meant to “encourage” Greene, as he opposed her censure resolution and had his own resolution passed by the House. McCormick immediately apologized to Greene for any misunderstanding that may have occurred and stated that he has not spoken to her since.

In response to the allegations, Greene and McCormick have not yet provided comments to validate or refute the claims made. The private meeting between Speaker Johnson and Greene is part of the speaker’s efforts to address the growing tensions within the GOP conference. Johnson has also been in contact with McCormick to understand his side of the story.

Greene’s resolution aimed to censure Tlaib, accusing her of various actions such as “leading an insurrection at the United States Capitol” and engaging in “antisemitic activity.” After McCormick introduced a narrower resolution, one that had a higher chance of passing, Greene withdrew her own resolution. McCormick’s resolution focused on charging Tlaib with promoting “false narratives” surrounding a particular terror attack and defending the attack as a form of resistance against what is referred to as the “apartheid state.”

Despite the serious allegations brought forth by Greene, McCormick believes that his actions were intended to be friendly, rather than aggressive. Greene, on the other hand, speculates that McCormick’s motivation stemmed from ego and his response to public backlash. She expressed her belief that most people are unaware of the competing resolutions and believe it is solely her resolution.

The resolution introduced by McCormick was ultimately passed with a vote of 234-188, along with four members voting present. As of now, the situation remains unresolved, with both representatives yet to provide their perspectives on the matter. The House Speaker’s involvement demonstrates the importance of effectively managing conflicts within the Republican Party.