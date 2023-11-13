New Hope for Mariupol Teen: Reuniting with Family in Ukraine

A heartwarming announcement brings fresh hope to the story of Bohdan Ermokhin, the Ukrainian teenager who was taken to Moscow from occupied Mariupol. Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has confirmed that Bohdan will soon return to his home country and be reunited with his sister.

This news comes after Bohdan, along with several dozen other children from Donetsk, was moved by the Russian military to foster families in Russia. Now, with Russian citizenship, the teenager had received an order to appear at a military enlistment office in December once he turns 18, the minimum age for military service in Russia.

The good news was shared by Lubinets himself on the messaging app Telegram. However, no specific timeline for Bohdan’s return has been provided yet.

In an attached letter addressed to the authorities in the Moscow region, where Bohdan currently resides, he expressed his refusal to accept a state-provided apartment due to his intention to return to Ukraine. This decision was further reinforced in a video published by his lawyer, Yekaterina Bobrovskaya, where Bohdan personally appealed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for assistance.

Bohdan’s sister, Valeriya, became his legal guardian in Ukraine after the tragic loss of their parents. Since being moved to Russia, he has been living with a Russian guardian near Moscow. It is worth noting that earlier this year, Bohdan attempted to escape Russia but was apprehended by law enforcement at the Belarusian border.

The situation involving Ukrainian children being “received” by Russia since the invasion has raised international attention. Russian children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova previously stated that over 700,000 Ukrainian children arrived in Russia without parents or relatives. These deportations led to the International Criminal Court issuing an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova for the illegal actions.

While Russia argues that it removed these children from conflict areas to ensure their safety, the situation remains complex and calls for diplomatic resolutions. Nonetheless, the prospect of Bohdan’s reunion with his sister and return to Ukraine brings a glimmer of hope in these challenging times.

FAQ

Q: Why was Bohdan Ermokhin in Moscow?



A: Bohdan was taken to Moscow from occupied Mariupol by the Russian military.

Q: Will Bohdan return to Ukraine?



A: Yes, Ukrainian human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has confirmed that Bohdan will return to Ukraine soon.

Q: What is Bohdan’s current situation?



A: Bohdan is residing with a Russian guardian outside Moscow.

Q: Why did Bohdan refuse a state-provided apartment?



A: Bohdan refused the apartment due to his intention to return to Ukraine.

Q: Has there been any legal action regarding Ukrainian children being taken to Russia?



A: Yes, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin and Russian children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for the illegal deportations of Ukrainian children.