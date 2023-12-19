Marine Le Pen’s Victory in Immigration Bill Spurs Controversy and Divides Macron’s Government

PARIS ― Far-right leader Marine Le Pen has celebrated a significant win as Emmanuel Macron’s government reached a compromise with hardline conservatives on an immigration bill that has generated intense debate.

The French president’s centrist coalition has adjusted its stance on immigration, introducing a stricter bill than initially planned. The proposals entail tightening access to state benefits for recently-arrived immigrants, aligning with some of the far right’s long-standing interests. This includes the idea of “national preference,” advocated by Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of the National Rally party. “National preference” refers to excluding foreigners from state benefits and council housing.

While the government’s proposals do not exactly mirror the far right’s agenda, the National Rally considers it a step towards their ideals. Marine Le Pen described it as an ideological victory for her party, as the legislation acknowledges the concept of “national priority.” She further announced that her party’s members of parliament would vote in favor of the compromise bill.

After Macron’s flagship immigration bill suffered a surprising defeat in the National Assembly last week, the government formed a joint committee of senators and MPs to find a compromise. However, gaining the support of the conservative Les Républicains party, which has adopted a hardline position on immigration, is crucial for the government to pass its draft legislation.

On Tuesday, the joint committee reached a compromise that was considerably more stringent than the original proposal. Notably, it includes a mandatory five-year waiting period for non-European immigrants without a job to access housing and child benefits.

In defense of the bill, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne emphasized its progressive aspects, such as a ban on detaining underage illegal migrants and simplified procedures for undocumented workers to obtain legal status. Borne dismissed any similarities between their bill and the far right’s positions, stating that the government advocates for integration through work, while the far right promotes national preference.

Indeed, the French government now faces a critical test as it aims to address public concerns about immigration and border control while countering the resurgent far right. However, doubts linger over Macron’s ability to govern effectively, following the loss of his parliamentary majority in last year’s elections.

While similar measures have been implemented in other countries, some argue that they contradict France’s universalist principles by introducing discrimination based on nationality.

The Socialists and the far-left France Unbowed party have strongly criticized the government for conceding to the conservatives and the far right to secure an agreement on immigration.

Members of the Macron’s camp have been accused of adopting Le Pen-esque measures, leading to the far left characterizing the government’s actions as applying Marine Le Pen’s policies. It remains to be seen whether this compromise draft legislation will fracture Macron’s coalition, as left-leaning centrists are threatening to vote against a stricter bill.

As a pivotal vote approaches, politicians from Macron’s coalition were expected to attend an emergency meeting with the French president to discuss the bill’s implications.

FAQ:

– What is the main change in the compromise immigration bill?

The main change in the compromise immigration bill is the introduction of a five-year waiting period for non-European immigrants without a job to access housing and child benefits.

– How does the National Rally view the government’s compromise?

The National Rally considers the government’s compromise as an ideological victory, as the legislation acknowledges the concept of “national priority.”

– What are the concerns raised by the Socialists and the France Unbowed party?

The Socialists and the France Unbowed party have criticized the government for compromising with conservative and far-right forces on immigration.

– Will left-leaning centrists support the stricter bill?

Left-leaning centrists have threatened not to vote in favor of a much tougher bill, raising the possibility of division within Macron’s coalition.