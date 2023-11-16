New Insight: Maria Menounos’ Journey to Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

In a surprising turn of events, Maria Menounos, a well-known television personality, had a premonition about her pancreatic health months before being diagnosed with pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor, a rare type of pancreatic cancer. It was during an episode of her podcast that she voiced her concerns, although she couldn’t have predicted the specific diagnosis.

Throughout the year leading up to her diagnosis, Menounos noticed alarming physical changes and discussed them openly on her podcast. She mentioned the persistent bloating she experienced, which was unusual given her previously flat washboard abs. Despite seeking medical advice and undergoing tests, such as an endoscopy and colonoscopy, the root cause of her symptoms remained elusive.

Undeterred by the lack of answers, Menounos continued her investigation, even documenting her bloating through photographs and experimenting with dietary changes. It wasn’t until an April 2022 episode of her podcast, focusing on body awareness, that she began to suspect her pancreas as the source of the problem. This hunch turned out to be eerily accurate, as two months later, she received a diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes, which later served as a red flag for pancreatic cancer.

As the months went by, Menounos faced even more intense symptoms, including excruciating abdominal pain. Initially attributing it to a gluten sensitivity, she boarded a plane only to be overwhelmed by the pain, thinking she might not survive. Despite seeking medical help, her CT scan, stool tests, and blood tests all came back normal. Yet, the pain persisted.

Finally, in December 2022, Menounos underwent a full-body MRI, which revealed a mass on her pancreas. A subsequent biopsy confirmed the presence of a stage 2 pancreatic neuroendocrine tumor. Soon after the diagnosis, Menounos underwent surgery to remove the tumor, a portion of her pancreas, her spleen, a fibroid, and 17 lymph nodes. Today, she is relieved to report that she is cancer-free and has embraced motherhood with the birth of her daughter, Athena.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What are the symptoms of pancreatic cancer?

Pancreatic cancer typically does not show symptoms in its early stages. However, when symptoms do present themselves, they may include abdominal pain, jaundice, back pain, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, dark urine, light-colored stools, and itchy skin.

Why is early detection important for pancreatic cancer?

Early detection is crucial for pancreatic cancer because it is often diagnosed at an advanced stage when treatment options are limited. By being vigilant and seeking medical attention for persistent symptoms like diarrhea, bloating, gas, or constipation, individuals can increase their chances of a favorable outcome.

What advice does Maria Menounos have for others?

Menounos encourages individuals to listen to their bodies and take an active role in advocating for their health. She emphasizes the importance of being the CEO of one’s own health and urges individuals to trust their instincts, do their own research, and persist in finding answers when faced with persistent pain or unusual symptoms.

As Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month approaches, Menounos has partnered with PanCAN to raise awareness about the disease and the significance of early detection. Her journey serves as a reminder that paying attention to our bodies and being proactive in our health can make a significant difference in our well-being.