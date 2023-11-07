Venezuelan Opposition Leader María Corina Machado Victorious in Primary Election

María Corina Machado, a prominent opposition leader in Venezuela, emerged as the clear winner in the opposition’s first presidential primary in over a decade. The primary aimed to select a single candidate to challenge President Nicolás Maduro in the upcoming internationally monitored presidential election next year. Despite facing a 15-year ban from holding public office, Machado’s victory signals a surge of hope among Venezuelans both within the country and abroad. Crowds of Venezuelans endured long lines for hours to cast their votes, demonstrating their determination to bring about change.

In a historic agreement signed in Barbados, President Maduro’s government committed to allowing all parties to choose their candidates, ensuring fair media access for campaigns, and permitting international observers to monitor the elections. While the government did not promise to lift bans on certain popular opposition candidates, negotiations have outlined a clear pathway to reinstate all candidates, including Machado. The United States has responded to the election agreement by easing sanctions on Venezuela’s oil, gas, and gold industries, with the expectation that Maduro follows through on his commitments.

Machado’s victory comes at a critical time for the opposition movement, which has historically been fractured. Her policy goals, including the privatization of the state-run oil industry, may face opposition within the movement. Additionally, if she is unable to register for the presidential election next year, another opposition candidate may step in as her replacement. However, Machado, backed by her primary win, has every right to insist on her candidacy.

Despite Maduro’s government dismissing the primary election as a fraud, the successful voter turnout and the revitalization of the opposition is a significant achievement. The primary has forced politicians to engage with the people, generating excitement and renewing hope for change. While challenges remain, the Venezuelan opposition, inspired by Machado’s victory, is ready to face the obstacles ahead and continue its fight for a brighter future.