Philippine President Vows to Safeguard National Sovereignty Amidst South China Sea Tensions

The recent clash between Philippine and Chinese vessels in the South China Sea has prompted President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to reassert the country’s commitment to defending its maritime territories. The Philippines Maritime Task Force reported that the China Coast Guard severely damaged one Filipino vessel and rammed another during a resupply mission to Second Thomas Shoal. This incident occurred in the Spratly Islands, where Filipino soldiers are stationed on a grounded warship in the submerged reef.

President Marcos expressed defiance in the face of China’s aggression and provocations, emphasizing the determination to protect the Philippines’ sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea. He vowed that the recent clashes would only strengthen the nation’s resolve to safeguard its maritime zones.

In response to the incident, the Philippines has summoned the Chinese ambassador and lodged diplomatic protests with the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The United States has also expressed support for the Philippines, condemning China’s reckless maneuvers and collision-causing actions.

It is worth noting that various Southeast Asian countries, including Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam, have territorial claims in the South China Sea. In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled that China’s expansive claims in the region are without legal basis.

