The Tragic Aftermath: Assessing the Extent of Devastation in Derna Following Storm Daniel

Extensive flooding caused by Storm Daniel has inflicted catastrophic damage on the city of Derna, located on Libya’s eastern coast. The torrential downpour and subsequent bursting of two upstream dams unleashed a massive wall of water, resulting in the destruction of buildings and claiming numerous lives.

At present, the death toll stands at 6,000, but this number is expected to rise as search and recovery operations continue. Tamer Ramadan, representing the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, has highlighted the enormity of this loss, suggesting that it may escalate into the thousands.

The origin of this deadly storm can be traced back to Greece on September 4, where Storm Daniel initially formed. It brought with it strong winds, heavy rainfall, and destructive floods, affecting not only Greece but also Turkey and Bulgaria before traversing the Mediterranean Sea.

Days later, Storm Daniel made its impact felt in Libya, causing widespread flooding along the country’s eastern coast. Cities including Benghazi, Bayda, and Derna were particularly affected. However, Derna bore the brunt of the disaster when the two dams situated upstream from the city gave way. Approximately 30 million cubic meters (39 million cubic yards) of water surged through the city, decimating everything in its path. Derna, with a population of about 100,000, faced an immediate and unprecedented threat.

Deputy Mayor Ahmed Madroud highlighted the vulnerability of Derna’s population, attributing their exposure to the path of destruction to the way the city had been constructed. The poor state of maintenance for the dams over the past two decades, coupled with inadequate infrastructure, rendered the city ill-equipped to withstand the devastating impact of the floods.

Compounding the tragedy is the underlying backdrop of political turmoil in Libya. A divided administration governs the country, with Tripoli housing the internationally recognized government in the west, while Benghazi serves as the base for a rival administration. Derna falls under the control of the latter.

As relief efforts continue, satellite images have revealed the true extent of the destruction. Front-line workers are tirelessly sifting through the debris left in the wake of the floods. Derna, cut off from the rest of the country due to severed telephone and internet services following the disaster, experienced a delayed response in terms of aid, with assistance reaching the city only 36 hours later. Damaged and destroyed roads further hampered rescue and relief operations, creating additional challenges in accessing those in need.

Deputy Mayor Madroud lamented the scale of devastation inflicted upon the city, estimating that approximately 20 percent of Derna now lies in ruins. Entire neighborhoods have been completely swept away, with remnants of once-thriving communities left to drift out to sea.

The road to recovery for Derna remains arduous, with the task of rebuilding the city and supporting its traumatized residents requiring significant resources and coordination. The international community continues to rally behind Libya, offering assistance and extending condolences to the afflicted population. However, the scars left by Storm Daniel’s catastrophic floods will undoubtedly endure for years to come.

