Israel’s Military Operations in Gaza: Examining the Advancements

Amidst escalating tensions, the Israeli army has initiated a full-scale ground operation in Gaza. This strategic move involves the deployment of tanks, bulldozers, infantrymen, and combat engineer units into the Strip. However, contrary to expectations of a swift advance towards Gaza City, Israeli forces have adopted a more cautious approach, gradually progressing towards the enclave’s largest population center.

Several key locations mark the Israeli forces’ entry points into Gaza. In the northwest corner of the strip, a video released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) displays bulldozers making their way through sandy terrain near the seashore. The presence of a breach in the perimeter fence suggests the entry of Israeli vehicles into Gaza. Satellite imagery further illustrates multiple breaks in the border wall and the tracks of vehicles that indicate the movement of Israeli forces from northwestern Gaza proceeding southward along the beach and through farmland.

Moreover, evidence suggests the presence of Israeli forces closer to the sea in the southern regions. A video circulated on social media displays Israeli soldiers waving a flag from the roof of a resort hotel, specifically identified by CNN as Atatra, located approximately two miles south of the perimeter fence.

Additional photographs, released by the Israeli army, capture soldiers operating further into the Strip, just north of the Al Shati refugee camp. This positions them a mere three miles or so away from the center of Gaza City, indicating a gradual infiltration by the Israeli forces.

Another known entry point lies in the northeastern corner of the Strip near Beit Hanoun. Various footage and satellite imagery demonstrate dozens of soldiers advancing on foot across sandy terrain. A separate video shows a bulldozer clearing the way for the soldiers, removing any potential improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Preceding the ground operation, Israeli aerial and artillery strikes inflicted significant damage upon buildings in the area. Footage reveals deserted structures with extensive destruction, devoid of both civilians and Hamas militants. The absence of visible presence suggests that individuals had either fled or withdrawn from the area prior to the Israeli military’s arrival. However, intermittent machine gun fire and explosions from the same direction validate reports from a nearby CNN team situated on the Israeli side of the border.

Moreover, evident expansion of the ground operation is indicated by an increase in the number of Israeli military vehicles within the perimeter. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) appears to prioritize altering the battleground’s surface area as a key strategy in their maneuvering. By destroying infrastructure beforehand and conducting aerial and ground attacks, the IDF aims to shift the focus of the conflict away from densely populated areas towards open spaces and the ruins.

Furthermore, video evidence suggests a possible third entry point approximately 10 miles south, along the eastern perimeter. Filmed by freelance Palestinian journalist Yousif Al Saifi, the footage captures an Israeli tank firing upon a car along the main Salah Al Din road, which extends the length of the Strip. The location, just south of the Netzarim junction, holds strategic significance for Israel as it enables the division of the northern and southern regions of Gaza.

In its attempts to ensure relative safety for Gazans, Israel has advised them to relocate south of Wadi Gaza, the waterway adjacent to the Netzarim junction. By controlling this area, Israel can exert greater influence over the division and control of the Gaza Strip.

