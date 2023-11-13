Ukraine’s Covert Operation Strikes Crimean Peninsula, Inflicting Heavy Casualties

In a daring display of military prowess, Ukrainian special operations forces launched a secretive assault on the Crimean Peninsula, dealing a heavy blow to Russian troops stationed in the area. The exact timing of the strike remains unclear, as Ukrainian officials have deliberately withheld this information to maintain the element of surprise.

Crimea, recognized by numerous countries as Ukrainian territory, has been a contentious region since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s controversial invasion and subsequent annexation in 2014. Recent weeks have witnessed a significant surge in attacks on Russian positions, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky staunchly aims to reclaim Crimea as an integral part of his nation.

Andriy Yusov, a representative of Ukraine’s defense intelligence service, revealed that while Ukrainian forces did suffer some losses, the toll inflicted upon the Russian side was far greater. Detailed casualty figures were not provided, but the extent of Russian casualties suggests a significant setback for the occupying forces.

Ukraine’s defense intelligence service, via a post on Telegram, shed further light on the covert operation. The Stugna and Bratstvo special operations units, operating under the guidance of Tymur, a renowned commander of Ukraine’s special forces, conducted a successful landing on Crimea’s soil before launching a devastating attack. The intelligence service proudly proclaimed, “Crimea will be Ukrainian! Glory to Ukraine!”

Notably, Tymur has played an instrumental role in previous significant military endeavors. He led Ukraine’s efforts to reclaim Snake Island from Russian control in 2022, following a brief occupation by Putin’s navy. Additionally, Tymur was linked to a covert mission where Ukrainian troops planted their nation’s flag on Crimean soil, marking Ukraine’s Independence Day on August 24. Reports indicate that Ukrainian forces successfully damaged four high-speed Russian boats and eliminated a minimum of 30 Russian soldiers during this operation, with no Ukrainian casualties reported.

While Ukraine celebrates this covert triumph, the Russian Ministry of Defense has not yet responded to requests for comment on the recent events. As the situation continues to unfold, the world watches with anticipation to see how Russia will react to this significant blow to its forces in Crimea.

