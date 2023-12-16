A recent poll conducted by Russian Field has shed light on the public sentiment towards pardoning prisoners who have previously committed serious crimes if they choose to participate in the war in Ukraine upon their release. The survey revealed that over half of the respondents, 55 percent, do not support the idea of granting pardons to individuals convicted of serious crimes before joining Russian troops in Ukraine. On the other hand, 32 percent of the respondents expressed their approval of this pardoning process.

The decision to pardon prisoners who volunteer to fight in Ukraine was reportedly made by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who signed decrees to this effect back in June. Putin justified this action by highlighting the low recidivism rate among former prisoners who become soldiers. However, there have been numerous instances reported in the media where former prisoners, accused of committing serious crimes such as murder, have engaged in criminal activities after returning from their service in Ukraine.

Interestingly, the poll found that women were more likely to oppose the idea of pardoning prisoners who join the military, with 60 percent expressing disapproval compared to 27 percent in favor of pardons. Among men, 48 percent opposed the pardon plan, while 39 percent supported it. The findings also revealed that younger respondents and individuals with higher incomes and educational levels tended to be more opposed to granting pardons to prisoners.

The recruitment of inmates from Russian penal colonies for military service in Ukraine is not a new practice. Initially publicized by the Wagner Group of Russian mercenaries, there have been allegations suggesting that the Russian Ministry of Defense has also been utilizing convicts for this purpose. The United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense reported in May that Russia had intensified its recruitment of prison inmates this year to meet its personnel staffing goals. However, it appears that this initiative has not kept pace with Russia’s casualty rate in Ukraine.

Recent reports indicate that the Kremlin has been hesitant to initiate another wave of mobilization due to concerns that it could negatively impact Putin’s campaign for re-election in 2024. This hesitation stems from the fear that such a move might harm the public perception of Putin’s leadership and ultimately affect his chances of securing another term in office.

In conclusion, the issue of pardoning prisoners for their participation in the war in Ukraine has sparked significant debate among the Russian population. While a notable portion of the respondents support this measure, a larger majority opposes it, particularly women and those with higher education and income levels. The controversies surrounding this topic continue to raise questions about the effectiveness of such pardoning programs and their impact on societal well-being.

