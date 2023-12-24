Prehistoric Handprints: Unveiling the Gruesome Rituals Behind Missing Fingers

Intriguing new evidence has emerged that challenges the longstanding assumptions surrounding prehistoric handprints. Recent research suggests that the absence of digits in cave art from prehistoric France and Spain might not be a mere artistic interpretation or the result of physical ailments like frostbite. Instead, archaeologists now propose a far more macabre explanation – deliberate finger amputation as part of religious rituals.

The controversial theory was presented by a team of scientists led by Prof Mark Collard from Simon Fraser University at a recent gathering of the European Society for Human Evolution. Their analysis focused on handprints dating back 25,000 years, which revealed that over 200 of them depicted hands missing at least one finger. Such amputations varied in severity, with some showing only an upper segment missing, while others had multiple fingers absent.

Contrary to previous assumptions, Prof Collard argues that these missing digits were not the product of artistic liberty or medical conditions alone. Instead, he suggests that prehistoric societies deliberately amputated fingers as part of rituals aimed at invoking assistance from supernatural beings. “There is compelling evidence that these people may have had their fingers amputated deliberately in rituals intended to elicit help from supernatural entities,” Collard explains.

While this theory may seem shocking, it is important to note that such practices have been found in various cultures throughout history. For instance, the researchers draw attention to the Dani people of the New Guinea Highlands, who amputate fingers, particularly following the deaths of loved ones. Prof Collard highlights that although the beliefs behind these rituals may differ from those in prehistoric times, the act itself is not unique to one specific era or geographic location. “Quite a few societies encourage fingers to be cut off today and have done so throughout history,” he adds.

Despite initial criticism from other scholars, Prof Collard and his team have continued their investigation. Collaborating with PhD student Brea McCauley, they have collected additional data supporting their finger amputation hypothesis. Their latest research, presented at the European Society conference, strengthens the case for finger removal as a means of appeasing deities and explains the hand imagery found in the caves of France and Spain.

These ancient cave paintings fall into two categories: prints and stencils. Prints were created by pressing a hand covered in pigment against a wall, leaving an impression. Stencils, on the other hand, involved laying a hand against a wall and painting over it to create a silhouette. In both cases, handprints with missing digits were discovered at four main cave sites – Maltravieso and Fuente del Trucho in Spain, and Gargas and Cosquer in France. The Cosquer caves, famously found in 1985 by scuba diver Henri Cosquer near Marseille, provided additional evidence for the hypothesis.

To strengthen the plausibility of their theory, the researchers explored records of finger amputation in other societies. Astonishingly, they encountered more than 100 instances of this practice across the world. “This practice was clearly invented independently multiple times,” the team notes, emphasizing that it transcends geographical boundaries and has been practiced by groups from all continents. Collard reveals that examples of finger amputation can be found in Africa, Australia, North America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and beyond.

The reasons behind this peculiar form of self-mutilation are not entirely clear. However, Collard speculates that these rituals might have been intended to enhance social cooperation within a group, as seen in contemporary practices such as fire-walking or body piercings. Finger amputation, in this context, may have been an extreme version of these rituals, designed to cultivate a sense of solidarity and coherence among community members.

As the study of prehistoric handprints and cave art continues to evolve, our understanding of ancient rituals and beliefs expands. By exploring the gruesome practice of finger amputation, scientists uncover a unique perspective on prehistoric societies and shed light on the enduring nature of ritualistic practices across human history.