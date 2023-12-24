Fear and Urgency Mount for Rohingya Refugees Stranded at Sea

As a boat carrying approximately 185 Rohingya refugees experienced engine failure in the Indian Ocean, concerns are escalating for the safety and well-being of those believed to be trapped at sea. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has issued an urgent appeal for rescue operations.

The group, consisting mostly of women and children, found themselves in distress near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands after leaving overcrowded refugee camps in Bangladesh. These camps had provided temporary shelter for the Rohingya people who had fled their homeland in Myanmar.

In 2017, over 750,000 Rohingya were forced to escape Myanmar due to a military crackdown against the Muslim minority. This violent campaign resulted in the destruction of their homes and properties. The international community, including the United States, has accused Myanmar’s military of committing genocide against the Rohingya people. Currently, a genocide case against Myanmar is being pursued at the United Nations’ highest court.

The UNHCR has reported that at least one passenger on the boat has already lost their life, while several others are in critical condition. The agency has expressed grave concern over the potential for more casualties without swift rescue and immediate disembarkation to the nearest place of safety.

Every year, the persecuted Rohingya population, predominantly Muslims, takes perilous sea journeys from Myanmar and refugee camps in Bangladesh in pursuit of reaching Malaysia or Indonesia. In 2022 alone, it is estimated that over 2,000 Rohingya individuals have attempted this hazardous expedition to Southeast Asian countries, according to the UNHCR.

Tragically, the region has witnessed the deaths or disappearances of over 570 people, including Rohingya refugees, at sea since last year. The UNHCR underscores the urgency for timely intervention to save lives, stating that a greater catastrophe can be averted with prompt rescue efforts.

“This situation emphasizes once again the crucial role of all states in the region to deploy their full search and rescue capabilities, in order to prevent such large-scale human disasters,” the agency emphasized.

