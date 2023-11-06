Italy’s Decision on China’s Belt and Road Initiative Looms: A Critical Crossroad for Rome

Italy finds itself at a critical crossroad as it contemplates its future participation in China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Antonio Tajani, Italy’s foreign minister, has revealed that many Italian parties are opposed to Rome’s involvement in the landmark Chinese project. This comes ahead of an impending decision on whether Italy will officially withdraw from the BRI.

Back in 2019, Italy’s decision to join the BRI caused shockwaves throughout the Western world. The BRI is China’s ambitious plan to develop extensive infrastructure and foster economic ties across the globe, ultimately bolstering Chinese influence. However, critics argued that Italy’s participation undermined Europe’s ability to counter Beijing.

The dynamics shifted in 2021 when Mario Draghi assumed power in Rome and froze the agreement. With a new government now in place, Italy is reevaluating its relationship with China. Tajani emphasized that while Italy desires to collaborate with China and tap into its market, it is crucial to promote a fair and level playing field for both parties.

Italy is expected to reveal its final decision within the next few months. The agreement between Italy and China allows either party to terminate the deal after five years, unless an extension is agreed upon. The deadline for Italy to communicate its intentions is by the end of 2023.

Tajani is scheduled to visit China in the coming days. Although he did not disclose a specific timeline for Italy’s decision, he acknowledged that the Italian Parliament is currently assessing the situation. It is evident that several parties within the parliament are voicing their opposition to continuing participation in the BRI.

As Italy stands at this crucial crossroad, it faces far-reaching implications. The decision will not only affect Italy’s economic ties with China but also have geopolitical ramifications within Europe. The outcome will undoubtedly shape Italy’s future relationship with China and redefine its position in the global landscape.