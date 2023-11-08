Israelis Express Outrage and Disappointment with Government Response to Recent Attack

In the wake of the devastating attack by Hamas terrorists, many Israelis are expressing their anger and frustration with the government’s handling of the situation. While the military has launched airstrikes against Hamas infrastructure in Gaza, the government’s lack of assistance and infighting have left survivors and volunteers to cope on their own.

One survivor, Ruvi Dar, a clinical psychologist and professor at Tel Aviv University, expressed his disappointment with the government, stating that “the government is completely incompetent.” He highlighted the fact that the support for refugees is coming entirely from grassroots efforts and nonprofit groups, as the state has provided no assistance.

The public outcry comes as the government has been preoccupied with its plan to curtail the power of the nation’s judiciary, causing many to feel neglected and ignored. Critics have accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of recklessly ignoring various issues, such as understaffed police forces, lack of military preparedness, rising living costs, and growing criminal homicides.

The government’s response to the attack itself was marred by chaos and disarray, with military troops taking hours to counter-attack the terrorists. Families affected by the attack have publicly criticized government officials during funerals and prevented some ministers from visiting attacked communities. Economy Minister Nir Barkat faced the wrath of Ofir Shai, who accused the government of abandonment and demanded the resignation of all responsible parties.

Netanyahu’s popularity has plummeted in the aftermath of the attack, with polls showing a drastic decline. While other government officials have offered apologies and taken responsibility, Netanyahu was slow to do so. Only recently did he address the nation, promising a thorough investigation into the failure and vowing not to leave anyone behind.

However, Netanyahu’s lack of public appearances at hospitals, funerals, and with affected families, coupled with reports of government turf wars hindering assistance efforts, have further fueled public frustration.

As Israelis continue to recover from the attack and seek support, many believe that government intervention is crucial. The government’s shortcomings and internal conflicts have highlighted the urgent need for effective governance and a responsive administration that prioritizes the well-being of its citizens. Otherwise, the crisis could escalate, leaving a lasting impact on the nation.