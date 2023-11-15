New York Mother Grieves for Daughter Slain by Hamas: A Tragic Loss in a Cycle of Violence

In a heartbreaking turn of events, a Manhattan mother is mourning the loss of her vibrant and free-spirited Israeli daughter, who fell victim to the brutal rampage orchestrated by Hamas over the weekend. This devastating tragedy has left a void in the mother’s heart, as she remarks, “Part of me died with her.”

Oriya Ricardo, a 26-year-old with an infectious smile that could warm even the coldest hearts, was discovered dead near the site of an all-night concert festival that had transformed into a killing ground at the hands of Hamas militants. Her boyfriend, overwhelmed with worry, found her lifeless body during a desperate search.

The Supernova Sukkot Gathering, a joyful holiday festival taking place in the desert near Israel’s border with Gaza, turned into a nightmarish scene of terror as Hamas unleashed a hail of bullets, claiming the lives of over 250 innocent individuals. Oriya Ricardo was one of the many victims, her life cruelly taken away near an overturned car.

Hannie Ricardo, the grief-stricken mother who relocated to New York from Jerusalem four years ago, fondly remembers her daughter as a lover of music and nature, a social butterfly who effortlessly made friends and enjoyed attending parties. She describes Oriya as “the best thing in the world,” recollecting her infectious sense of humor and unwavering happiness.

This heart-wrenching loss has shattered Hannie Ricardo’s world. As a musician and graduate school student at Hunter College, she poured her heart into her children, with Oriya being the embodiment of her love and devotion. Oriya, a talented individual who worked at an insurance firm, had never lived in New York but frequently visited her mother in the city.

As the tragic toll of Hamas’ weekend onslaught continues to unfold, authorities have reported a death toll surpassing 1,000. The State Department confirmed that at least 22 Americans have lost their lives in the violence. Though the full impact on New Yorkers remains unclear, it is evident that this indiscriminate attack targeted innocent civilians, leaving no community untouched.

Expressing her shock and disbelief, Hannie Ricardo describes the attack as nothing short of a massacre, an act driven by a desire to kill. Amidst this chaos, President Biden has condemned Hamas’ actions, labeling them as an act of sheer evil. Furthermore, he has acknowledged that Americans have been taken hostage by the extremist group.

The magnitude of this tragedy extends beyond borders. While Israeli airstrikes pounded the blockaded Gaza Strip in retaliation, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reports that over 1,000 Palestinians have lost their lives in the escalating violence. This cycle of violence has taken an immeasurable toll on both sides, leaving families shattered and communities in despair.

As the world grapples with the devastating consequences of this conflict, the question arises: when will the cycle of violence end? Can there ever be a resolution that brings lasting peace to this troubled region? The answers remain elusive, but the human cost of these conflicts is undeniable.

FAQ:

What is Hamas?

Hamas is a Palestinian political and military organization that seeks to establish an Islamic state in the region and actively engages in armed conflict with Israel.

What is the significance of the Supernova Sukkot Gathering?

The Supernova Sukkot Gathering was a holiday festival held near Israel’s border with Gaza. It was meant to be a joyful celebration but tragically turned into a scene of terror as Hamas militants launched a deadly attack.

How many Americans have died in the conflict?

According to the State Department, at least 22 Americans have lost their lives in the violence.

What is the death toll from the Israeli retaliatory attacks?

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reports that over 1,000 Palestinians have perished in the intense retaliatory attacks launched by Israel on the blockaded Gaza Strip.

(Source: New York Daily News – URL: https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/nyc-crime/ny-orioya-ricardo-hamas-victim-20211103-fbbpn4lnlratbch74kxmmxftby-story.html)