Mangosuthu Buthelezi, a key figure in South Africa’s transition from apartheid to democracy, passed away at the age of 95. His death marks the end of an era in South African politics and leaves behind a complex legacy.

Buthelezi, a Zulu nationalist, positioned himself as Nelson Mandela’s most powerful Black rival during the negotiations of South Africa’s new Constitution. As apartheid came to an end, Buthelezi emerged as a voice for tribal and ethnic rights, advocating for the powers of regional governments. He played a crucial role in shaping the future of the nation.

Though admired by many as a statesman, Buthelezi also faced criticism and controversy. Historians and human rights activists accuse him of maintaining power through devious tactics during the years Mandela spent in prison. Instead of challenging the apartheid regime, he worked within its structures, leading his homeland of KwaZulu like a dictatorship.

Under Buthelezi’s rule, dissent was suppressed, protests were disrupted, and jobs were denied to those who opposed his leadership. He also controlled paramilitary fighters who engaged in deadly clashes with A.N.C. militants, raising questions of collaboration with the white government.

In spite of these controversies, Buthelezi played a significant role in the negotiations for a new Constitution. His insistence on protecting tribal and ethnic rights resulted in important provisions guaranteeing regional governments certain powers, including taxation and control over education and the police.

Ultimately, Buthelezi’s political party, Inkatha, only won 10 percent of the votes in the first democratic elections in 1994. His hope of becoming president was dashed, and Nelson Mandela took office as South Africa’s first Black president. Buthelezi was appointed as Minister of Home Affairs, serving in government until 2004.

The passing of Mangosuthu Buthelezi marks the end of an era in South African politics. While his legacy is complex and controversial, his contributions to the negotiations during the transition from apartheid to democracy should not be overlooked.