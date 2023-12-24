Manchester United Welcomes Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Investment

Manchester United has announced that British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the chairman and founder of petrochemical company INEOS, has agreed to purchase a minority stake in the club. Ratcliffe will acquire a 25% stake in United from the Glazer family, who are reducing their shares in the Premier League side. The deal, valued at $1.3 billion, will also see Ratcliffe’s INEOS take control of the football operations at United.

As part of the agreement, Ratcliffe’s INEOS will oversee all aspects of the men’s and women’s football operations and academies, as well as secure two seats on the Manchester United PLC and Football Club boards. Joining the board will be INEOS CEO Jean-Claude Blanc and Sir David Brailsford, the former British Cycling executive who now serves as INEOS’ director of sport.

Ratcliffe’s investment in United is not limited to the acquisition of shares. He has also committed $300 million of his personal wealth for future investments in the club. This additional funding will be used for infrastructure upgrades, with a focus on the redevelopment of United’s iconic Old Trafford stadium and other facilities.

In a statement, Ratcliffe expressed his excitement about the deal, emphasizing his lifelong support for the club and his commitment to working with everyone involved to drive the club forward and bring it back to the top of English, European, and world football.

While the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, including from the Premier League, the Glazer family is pleased with the deal. Avram and Joel Glazer, owners of Manchester United, highlighted the commercial experience and financial commitment that Ratcliffe and INEOS bring to the club. They also praised the access to high-performance professionals through INEOS Sport, which will greatly benefit the club’s teams in various areas.

The Glazer family put the club up for sale in 2022, and although Ratcliffe’s INEOS was not the only potential buyer, they have emerged as the preferred choice. The sale process involved negotiations with Sheikh Jassim’s Nine Two Foundation, but neither party met the Glazers’ asking price. Ratcliffe’s investment will give him sporting control of the club but will not sever the ties with the current ownership.

The Glazer family’s ownership has faced criticism from United supporters throughout their tenure due to the financial structure of their leveraged buyout in 2005. The club has remained in debt while significant interest payments have been made to service that debt. Anti-Glazer protests have been common at Old Trafford, especially since the announcement of the potential sale.

With Ratcliffe’s investment, Manchester United now has a strong financial backing and the expertise of INEOS to drive its future success. The club will undoubtedly benefit from the additional funds for infrastructure improvements, as well as the global knowledge and talent that INEOS brings to the table. Fans are hopeful that this partnership will help the club reclaim its position among the elite in English and world football.

FAQ

Who is Sir Jim Ratcliffe?

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a British billionaire and the chairman and founder of INEOS, a leading petrochemical company.

What stake is Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquiring in Manchester United?

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will purchase a 25% stake in Manchester United from the Glazer family.

What will be the extent of INEOS’ involvement in the club?

INEOS will take control of the football operations at Manchester United, overseeing all aspects of the men’s and women’s football operations and academies.

What additional funds will Sir Jim Ratcliffe provide?

In addition to acquiring shares, Sir Jim Ratcliffe will commit $300 million of his personal wealth for future investments in Manchester United, primarily for infrastructure upgrades.

What prompted the sale of a stake in Manchester United by the Glazer family?

The Glazer family put the club up for sale in 2022, seeking alternatives to enhance the club and deliver success for the men’s, women’s, and Academy teams.

What is the reaction of Manchester United fans to this investment?

Manchester United fans hope that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment and INEOS’ involvement will bring significant improvements to the club and help it regain its position among the top clubs in English, European, and world football.

(Source: [Manchester United Confirm Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Minority Investment](https://theathletic.com/news/manchester-united-jim-ratcliffe-investment/BIsaXYZO23Tt/?source=twitterhq))