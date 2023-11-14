Man Fined for Taking Pet Python Surfing Sparks Conversation on Animal Welfare

An Australian surfer has recently faced a $1,500 fine for taking his beloved pet python, Shiva, out to the ocean with him. The surfer, Higor Fiuza of Rainbow Bay, gained social media fame after sharing videos of himself and Shiva enjoying the waves together. However, once the viral video caught the attention of wildlife officials, Fiuza was quickly handed a fine and faced scrutiny regarding animal welfare regulations.

While Fiuza claims that Shiva enjoys swimming in the ocean, authorities have expressed concerns over the well-being of the cold-blooded python. According to officials, native animals like pythons should not be displayed in public unless it is done for a specific approved purpose and in a way that ensures the animal’s welfare and the safety of the public.

The Department of Environment and Science emphasizes that transporting native pets to unauthorized areas can cause unnecessary stress to the animals, leading to unpredictable behavior when they are removed from their enclosures. In the case of Shiva, authorities highlight that carpet pythons typically avoid the ocean, with the exception of sea snakes.

Fiuza had the required permit to care for the python, but he lacked the special license to transport the serpent freely. Despite his claims that the snake enjoys their surfing adventures, authorities maintain that it is crucial to prioritize the welfare of native animals and prevent them from being put in potentially harmful situations.

The incident involving Fiuza and Shiva has sparked a broader conversation about responsible pet ownership and the importance of considering the natural habitat and behaviors of animals. While it may be captivating to witness unique interactions between humans and their pets, it is essential to ensure that these interactions align with the animals’ well-being and adhere to established guidelines.

