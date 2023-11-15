Torbjørn “Thor” Pedersen’s Unforgettable Journey: Exploring Every Corner of the World

For adventurers and travel enthusiasts, visiting every country in the world is a lifelong dream. Torbjørn “Thor” Pedersen, a Danish explorer, decided to turn this dream into a reality. In 2013, he bid farewell to his job, girlfriend, and family to embark on an extraordinary journey with a unique twist – he would visit every country without flying.

Pedersen set a couple of rules for himself to make the journey more challenging and meaningful. He would spend at least 24 hours in each nation, immersing himself in the local culture and experiences. He also vowed not to return home until he completed the quest. With a budget of only US$20 a day, Pedersen had to be resourceful and mindful of his expenses.

After almost ten years of incredible adventures, Pedersen achieved his goal. On May 24, he reached his 203rd and final country, the Maldives, marking a significant milestone in his journey. Instead of taking an easy flight back home, Pedersen decided to bring the project full circle by returning home by ship.

Pedersen’s decision to return home by sea carries a historical significance. As a goodwill ambassador for the Danish Red Cross, he wanted people to witness his homecoming from afar, just like the voyages of the past. Celebrating in the Maldives, Pedersen then made his way to Malaysia via Sri Lanka, where he boarded the massive MV Milan Maersk, a container ship that would take him on a 33-day voyage back to Denmark.

During his -day voyage, Pedersen had ample time to reflect on his extraordinary journey. From his cabin window, he watched as the landscapes gradually transformed, bringing him closer to his beloved Denmark. Even if obstacles presented themselves at that point, Pedersen knew nothing could prevent him from finally reaching home. He had overcome challenges like dangerous wildlife, tropical diseases, and bureaucratic visa processes. Now, it was simply a matter of staying safe on board and avoiding any mishaps.

On July 26, Pedersen’s emotional homecoming took place at the Port of Aarhus, Denmark’s eastern coast. A crowd of approximately 150 people eagerly awaited his arrival. Among them were his wife Le, whom he had proposed to atop Mt Kenya in 2016, as well as his family, friends, and numerous supporters who had followed his journey through his blog, Once Upon a Saga, and social media channels.

Pedersen’s return home brought tears of joy to many, as they embraced him and expressed their admiration for his incredible achievement. The explorer was overwhelmed by the love and support he received, along with the gifts that people had brought for him. From Danish beer to local delicacies, Pedersen was reminded of the kindness and generosity of people all around the world.

Now that the journey is over, Pedersen is adjusting to life back home and cherishing the small delights that he missed during his travels. Breathing in the fresh Danish air, going for morning runs with his wife, and enjoying ice-cold Danish milk are simple pleasures that bring him immense joy. He is grateful for his loving family and the opportunity to reunite with them, while also figuring out what lies ahead in his next chapter of life.

Pedersen’s ten years of travel were not without their challenges. Prior to setting off, he worked in shipping and logistics, which proved invaluable in planning his complex route. While most of his journey went according to plan, there were a few unexpected surprises along the way. Obtaining a visa for Equatorial Guinea, one of the world’s most difficult countries to access, proved to be a four-month struggle. However, Pedersen’s determination paid off when a fortuitous encounter with a stranger led to a ride across the border.

Other obstacles included visa delays in countries such as Syria, Iran, Nauru, and Angola, which prolonged his journey. Pedersen also faced a serious health scare when he contracted cerebral malaria in Ghana but showed resilience and fought through it.

Throughout his ten-year odyssey, Pedersen has shared his incredible stories and experiences, inspiring others to embrace adventure and explore the world. His journey serves as a reminder that with determination, perseverance, and a sense of purpose, even the most audacious dreams can become a reality.

Source: CNN Travel