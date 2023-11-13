Man Stranded on Uninhabited Bahamas Island Rescued After Resourceful Actions

In a remarkable tale of survival, a man who found himself stranded for three days on the remote and uninhabited island of Cay Sal in the Bahamas was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard. The stranded individual, a 64-year-old Bahamian national, was discovered after the Coast Guard spotted a disabled sailboat firing flares near Cay Sal.

Cay Sal, a small island situated in the Cay Sal Bank between Florida, Cuba, and The Bahamas, served as an unlikely backdrop for this rescue mission. Thanks to the keen eye of the Coast Guard aircrew, the stranded man was located and provided with essential supplies, including food, water, and a radio for communication.

Having been adrift for three days due to a disabled vessel, the resilient survivor endured a harrowing experience before his rescue. The man’s resourcefulness in setting off a red flare signaled desperation and drew the attention of patrolling Coast Guard aircraft.

This incident highlights the importance of maintaining proper safety equipment on vessels, as emphasized by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dev Craig, a Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstander. The successful outcome of this case underscores the critical role played by the red flare, without which the rescue may not have been possible.

