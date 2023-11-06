Switzerland Man Discovers Ancient Bronze Age Jewelry Set and Unusual Artifacts in Carrot Field

A man in Switzerland, while searching a freshly plowed carrot field with a metal detector, stumbled upon a remarkable find – a large ornate jewelry set from the Bronze Age. Along with the jewelry set, he also discovered some unexpected items such as a bear’s tooth, a beaver’s tooth, and a fossilized shark’s tooth. This discovery, made by Franz Zahn in August, has caught the attention of local officials and archaeologists.

Initially, Zahn found a bronze disc, which he recognized as an extraordinary discovery and immediately contacted the authorities. Experts later identified the disc as part of a larger necklace and jewelry set from the Middle Bronze Age, dating back to approximately 1500 B.C. A subsequent excavation of the site revealed additional artifacts, including rings, gold spirals, and over 100 amber beads.

Among the notable items found were a necklace featuring spiked discs, an amber necklace, finger rings, gold spirals, as well as the aforementioned animal teeth and a fossilized shark’s tooth. These objects provide valuable insights into the fashion and adornment preferences of women from around 3500 years ago.

The discovery has raised intriguing questions for researchers. Were these artifacts part of a hidden jewelry box? Or were they perhaps collected as curious keepsakes? Experts speculate that these objects may have also had a special significance, possibly serving as protective or healing amulets worn by individuals during the Bronze Age.

Franz Zahn, who has made previous discoveries in the Güttingen area, including objects from both the Iron Age and Bronze Age, is well-acquainted with the region. The artifacts found in the carrot field are currently being restored and will ultimately be exhibited at the Museum of Archaeology in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

This finding adds to a series of recent discoveries made by individuals with metal detectors in Europe. Earlier this month, Roman coins were confirmed as treasure after being found in Wales. In September, a Norwegian family looking for a lost earring discovered artifacts dating back over a millennium. Prior to that, a man in Norway made a “gold find of the century” with a metal detector. These discoveries continue to illustrate the invaluable contribution of amateur archaeologists in uncovering our ancient past.